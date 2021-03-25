ANTWERP — The last time Antwerp took the field, the Archers reached new heights as the program claimed its first Green Meadows Conference title in school history, then leapt higher with a state tournament berth in Division IV before falling to eventual state champion Toronto.
Though five total lettermen depart from that 2019 season and the cancelled 2020-season, four of which graduated as four-year lettermen, optimism is still sky-high in Paulding County with the Blue and White aiming to stay atop the GMC hierarchy.
A luxury for the Archers comes on the mound with 6-1 senior Austin Lichty and 6-2 junior Luke Krouse as the top two arms of the 2019 season back for 2021 coming off first-team all-GMC campaigns. Krouse, a Bowling Green State University commit, whipped 58 strikeouts in 43.1 innings as a freshman, finishing 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA. Lichty was even better, tallying a 5-1 mark with a save in 45 innings with a 0.31 ERA and 55 strikeouts.
Junior Hunter Sproles will join the dynamic duo after a 1-0 record as a freshman in 10 innings of work with 13 strikeouts, providing a formidable rotation for head coach Zac Feasby.
“The experience of making it to the state semis two seasons ago will boost the confidence of the team,” said Feasby, entering his seventh full season as Archer skipper. “There’s also some extra motivation from the season being lost last year. We had to beat some great teams two seasons ago to get where we ended up.
“The fan base we had that season was also something I think our players used as motivation to excel their game. The run we made meant so much to the baseball program and the community.”
Feasby cited all three of the aforementioned arms as pitchers that could be considered No. 1 options. Dylan Hines (5-11, Sr., IF/C, three-year letterman), Parker Moore (So., OF/P) and Ethan Lichty (6-3, So., IF/P) will be options to fill out depth on the bump, along with freshman Reid Lichty.
The top of the lineup provides plenty of pop and should again be a strength for the Archers. Krouse racked up a .426 average as the top returning bat, with 29 hits, 14 doubles, a pair of homers and 29 RBIs as a freshman. Lichty adds a .337 average, 29 hits, eight RBIs and 19 runs. Senior Hines (IF/C, three-year letterman, .338, 25 hits, eight doubles, 13 RBIs, 22 runs), Jason Geyer (OF/P, Sr., three-year letterman, 14 hits, seven RBIs), Sproles (IF/OF/P, one home run, nine RBIs) and catcher Chase Clark return to the lineup.
The heart of the order will need to be replaced with 2019 grads Keaton Altimus (.441 average, 30 hits, 28 runs, first team all-GMC), Brett Fulk (.246, 14 hits, 15 RBIs) and Cole Seslar (CF, .313, 25 hits, nine doubles, two home runs) and 2020 seniors Jacob Savina (.306, 26 hits, four doubles, 16 RBIs) and Blake Schutte (.254, 18 hits, 22 RBIs) gone.
A pair of infield and outfield spots will be up for grabs with Sproles, Moore, both Ethan and Reid Lichty, Mason Steel (Jr., IF/P) and Jordan Buerkle (Sr., IF/OF/C) vying for starting spots. Young players like sophomores Eli Reinhart (IF/OF/C) and Kendric Robinson (6-3, IF/P) and freshmen Carson Altimus (IF/OF/P/C) and Camden Fuller (IF/OF/P/C) are also in the mix at the varsity level.
The hunters in Archer country will now be the hunted after the magical run to Akron, something Feasby was quick to point out.
“The team’s greatest challenge this season will be embracing a different role,” said the Antwerp head coach. “Two seasons ago, we played more of an underdog role which allowed us to surprise some teams. I feel like we will now be the hunted and one of the teams in the conference that everyone will be gunning for. This hasn’t been our role in the recent past, so getting the guys to embrace that challenge will be huge.”
“I expect the team this year to compete and have the opportunity to win every game played this season,” said Feasby, who cited Tinora, Fairview and Wayne Trace as GMC title contenders. “I expect us to give ourselves another opportunity at a GMC title at the end of the season. I also feel like we have a group of players that truly care about the sport of baseball and one another and will work hard to make sure they don’t let each other down.”
