Coming off an undefeated season in the Green Meadows Conference, the Tinora Rams baseball team will have a young – but talented – roster for the 2020 season.
A total of 29 players came out this season, but in an odd anomaly, none are seniors.
“That’s the first time in my career,” said coach Brent Renollet, who is 343-133 at Tinora. “We had two juniors who played last year, but they decided not to come out.”
The Rams, who finished 17-6 last season, will have to replace its best hitter and two top pitchers. Spence Giesige departed after hitting .484 with 24 runs scored and 20 RBI. On the mound, he went 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA.
Tye Norden is also gone after leading the Rams with a 7-0 record and 1.19 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.
We lost our best hitter and two best pitchers,” admitted Renollet. “Those two (Norden and Giesige) ate up a lot of innings we’ll have to make up.”
Tinora does have a pair of juniors to lean on this year.
Andrew Imthurn is back after hitting two home runs and six doubles, plus drove in 24 last year. He also had a 5-1 record on the mound.
Sophomore Nolan Schafer is back as well. He scored 26 runs and swiped 14 bases his freshman campaign.
Junior Marcus Grube returns, as does sophomores Cole Commisso and Tristan Birks.
“We have some good returnees,” said Renollet. “We have a good sophomore class. We’ll start five or six sophomores. We’ll be very young.”
The Rams were dealt a blow before the season started as sophomore Jayden Bergman and junior Max Grube look to be out for the season with injuries.
In the GMC, Renollet is expecting another tight race. The veteran coach listed Hicksville, Ayersville, Antwerp and Fairview among the favorites.
“There is a lot of talented teams,” Renollet said of the league race. “It depends on how well you can field and how well you can hit. We are talented enough to cause some problems.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.