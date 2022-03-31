HAMLER — With a big senior class exiting from last season, Patrick Henry baseball will need to find players this season that can replace their production in order to stay afloat in what is shaping up to be a competitive NWOAL.
The responsibility will fall largely on an eight-man junior class with plenty of players that helped produce at the varsity last season.
The team went 8-15, 2-5 NWOAL, finishing fifth in the conference with head coach Ray Greene, now entering his third season, at the helm of the Patriots.
Pitching is their biggest strength this season as though they lose their top pitcher and second-team all-NWOAL pick Gage Seemann (47 IP, 2.96 ERA, 45 SO, 18 BB), they’ll return a couple of experienced pitchers.
Braden Hall (Jr.) notched the second-most innings on the team last season as he pitched 33 innings with a 3.18 ERA, 31 strikeouts and 21 walks. Aiden Behrman (Jr.) also returns and while he didn’t get quite the experience as others (12.2 innings, fifth on the team), he made do with what he did get postin the lowest ERA on the team (2.76) while striking out 20 and walking just seven. Mason Schwiebert (Jr., P/UT, 10 IP, 5.91 ERA, 8 SO, 13 BB) will also return to help round out the pitching depth.
At the dish is where they’ll need to find the most replacements as Clayton Feehan, their second baseman and first-team all-NWOAL pick after hitting a team-best .382 while adding 10 RBIs and also leading the team in runs scored (19) is gone to graduation.
So too are second-team all NWOAL picks Seemann (.265 avg, 8 RBIs, 12 BB) and Caleb Rosengarten (.347 avg, 14 RBIs, 15 R, 5 doubles, 2 triples).
Behrman will not only be crucial on the mound for the Patriots this season, he’ll also be big at the plate as he held the team’s top returning batting average last season (.271, 7 RBIs). Landon Johnson (So., OF) is the team’s top returning RBI man after clubbing across 11 runs last year in his freshman season.
Nash Meyer (So., IF, .235 avg, 10 RBIs, 10 R, 10 BB) and Logan Hudson (Jr., C, .250 avg, 7 RBIs, 12 R, 10 BB) will also be big in their quest to compete in the NWOAL.
“We look to be competitive in the NWOAL,” Greene, who is 16-30 in two seasons at the helm of the Patriots said. “We lost a lot of production from last year’s seniors so we will be looking to rising upperclassmen to replace that production.”
Patrick Henry will open their season on the road against Patrick Henry on Saturday, March 26. Their league opener is set for Monday, April 11 at home against Liberty Center.
