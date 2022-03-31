STRYKER — Four upperclassmen and a new face at head coach will try to lead a Stryker baseball team in 2022 that failed to win a game last season.
The Panthers went 0-14, 0-12 BBC last year in a season that saw them play only two non-league games due to low numbers within the program.
Low-numbers shouldn’t be as much of a problem this year as seven new faces will enter the program including three freshmen and a senior.
Newcomer Teyvon Harris and letterwinner Logan Stuckey will be the senior leadership for the Panthers while junior newcomer Matthew Froelich and junior letterwinner Levi Barnum will be the other two upperclassmen.
Jacob Caldwell, Gavin Labo. Devin Montague (newcomer), Lennon Capps and Alex Johnson (newcomer) will make up the sophomore class while Daniel Donovan, Jacob Myers and Braylen Wickerham will round out the incoming freshmen.
“First and foremost, we’re very thankful that enough of our student-athletes dug deep to turn out for a Stryker Panther baseball team,” first-year head coach Craig Kidston said. “The Buckeye Border Conference is fairly balanced this year. Anything can happen in the northwest Ohio spring baseball season. Our Stryker Panthers will be ready to compete.”
Assistant coach Brody Shock also comes onto the Panther staff for his first season and has been working with the pitchers. Eleven of the 12 players on the roster are listed with the possibility to throw this season for the Panthers.
“Our pitching staff has lots of great arms that are getting tuned up by coach Shock. And the “Panther Cage” literally smells like burnt baseballs. Our hitters are continually squaring up more balls each day; they’re getting a ton of reps. The wild card for us, this spring, is defense,” Kidston said.
Stryker opens their season on Monday, March 28 with a home contest against Toledo Christian. Their BBC campaign starts on Tuesday, April 12 at home against North Central.
