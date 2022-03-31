AYERSVILLE — Despite the loss of four four-year lettermen, a talented core still remains at Ayersville as sixth-year head coach Alan Maag looks to have the Pilots build on a 16-win season and keep in contention in the Green Meadows Conference standings.
To do so, the Blue and Gold must move forward without the battery of Caden Craft (P/OF, 7-1, 1.73 ERA, 77 strikeouts, 56.2 innings, 19 hits, 13 RBIs, Owens Community College) and Blake Eiden (C/P, 4-3, one save, 1.91 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 47.2 innings, 20 hits, 18 RBIs, 26 runs, 12 steals) a pair of first team all-GMC performers.
Brayden Amoroso (IF, .227, 15 hits, five steals) and pitcher Cam Cook (0-1, 18.2 innings, 4.50 ERA, 25 strikeouts) also depart with four letters to their credit in their Pilot careers.
However, the cupboard is not bare in Pilot country after a 16-12 season a year ago that saw Ayersville finish tied for third with Antwerp and Wayne Trace in conference play at 4-3. The Pilots were heartbreakingly close to a spot in the D-IV district finals with an 8-7 11-inning loss to Montpelier that saw the Pilots leave 14 runners on base.
Leading the charge for a potential Pilot powerhouse is a group of seven returning letterman. Leading that group is three-year letterman and senior infielder/outfielder Zac Moss. The veteran was an honorable mention all-GMC selection a year ago after hitting .324 with 23 hits and 13 RBIs.
Moss is joined by a trio of senior classmates in infielder Luke Delano (three-year letterman, .216, 16 hits, seven RBIs) and outfielders Tyler Winzeler (two-year letterman, .163, eight hits, seven RBIs) and Ike Eiden (.158, five RBIs).
Junior Blake Hauenstein will headline the pitching staff after finishing 3-4 a year ago with 45 strikeouts in just 29 innings of work and hitting .289 with 15 RBIs as a sophomore.
Junior Weston McGuire (.226, 19 hits, 15 RBIs) clubbed three home runs from his outfield and catcher positions while sophomore Abe DeLano (.253, 22 hits, one home run, acquitted himself well as a freshman for the Pilots a year ago by driving in 17 runs in his first varsity campaign.
The Pilots will look to make a winning impact with Hauenstein at the top of the rotation and utilize their athleticism on the basepaths.
“I feel like the top of our pitching staff will be a strength for us,” explained Maag, who is 41-52 in his tenure at his alma mater. “Our team speed is also something we’ll lean on and make some plays with.”
Though the top of the rotation will have some talent to show off, that talent is balanced out with a lack of varsity experience on the bump.
Abe DeLano’s 21.1 varsity innings last season are the second-most returning behind Hauenstein as the 6-3 sophomore finished 2-2 with a save, a 2.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts.
Sophomores Carter Michel (C/P), Ben Amoroso (IF/P), Lucas Fishpaw (OF/P,) and Jeremiah Joseph will all be candidates to round out the Pilot pitching posse.
“The lack of experience at the top of the rotation is a concern,” admitted Maag. “Along with finding some good innings there, we need someone to step up at the bottom of the order to give us a boost outside of our main core.”
Sophomore Trenton Florence and freshman Ryne Maag will also be players seeing more varsity action for the Pilots in 2022.
With the trip to districts and some key wins during the regular season against talented opponents, the key will be building on that district trip and keeping in the hunt as the Pilot program seeks its first league championship since repeating in 2015 and 2016.
“We should be a very competitive team that looks to build off last year’s district title,” said Maag. “The league is loaded again from top to bottom. We play in one of the toughest leagues in the area. We feel we should be competitive in the league but any team is able to win the title, in my opinion.”
Ayersville’s season opener will come in a doubleheader at Celina on March 26 while Hilltop will visit in the team’s home opener on Monday, March 28. League play will begin April 7 as Edgerton invades. The Pilots will take league trips to Paulding (April 12), No. 20 Antwerp (April 19) and Hicksville (April 26) while rival Tinora comes to town April 21.
The non-league slate will face plenty of tests with an April 5 trip to OHSBCA preseason Division IV No. 1 Lincolnview, a home tilt with defending D-III state runner-up Archbold (No. 3 D-III) three days later, a trip to perennial Putnam County power Kalida and its new turf field on April 25 and a regular season finale at D-IV No. 12 Miller City on May 9.
