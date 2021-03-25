AYERSVILLE – Fifth-year head coAYERSVILLE – Fifth-year head coach Alan Maag welcomes back six letterwinnes as the Ayersville Pilots return to the diamond. With four of the returnees seniors with a bit of experience, the season looks bright.
“Pitching depth will be a strength this season,” said Maag, who is 25-40 as the coach of the Pilots. “We also have team speed and I like our overall athleticism.”
Back for seniors seasons this year are Caden Craft, Blake Eiden, Cameron Cook and Brayden Amoroso. Juniors Luke Delano and Zac Moss bring experience as well.
Moss is the top returning hitter by average with a .300 clip in 30 at-bats in 2019 (four RBIs) while Craft hit .283 with 15 hits, two doubles, five RBIs and 12 runs scored. Amoroso (.277, 13 hits, seven RBIs, 15 runs) and Eiden (nine RBIs) bring back decent experience at the plate.
Craft, Eiden, Cook and Delano all have seen time on the mound, which is a plus.
Craft brings back the most pitching experience with 33.1 innings in 2019 (1-4, seven starts, 3.36 ERA, 44 strikeouts), along with 13.3 frames from Blake Eiden (1-1, 3.68 ERA, 11 strikeouts).
Rounding out the roster is juniors Tyler Winzeler, Ike Eiden and Hayden Dales, sophomore Blake Hauenstein and freshman Abe Delano.
The team is looking to make up the experience lost from a pair of players – Caden Brown (.444, 12 hits, five doubles, five RBIs) and Nathan Vold (.319, 15 hits, two doubles, 12 RBIs, 20 innings, 1-2, one save, 6.65 ERA, 30 strikeouts) – who were around multiple years.
With the mix of youth and experience, Maag believes the Pilots can be a solid team.
“We should be a good overall team that competes all the time,” said the Ayersville coach.
Like most of the area coaches, Maag is worried about rust with everyone having to take a year off of baseball.
“Missing last spring will test us with how we hit,” admitted Maag.
Maag has one team picked out this year as the league favorite.
“Antwerp will be the team to beat,” he said. “The league is very balanced from top to bottom.”
The Pilots start the season at home on Saturday against Celina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.