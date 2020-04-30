ANTWERP — 2019 was a landmark year for Antwerp baseball.
The Archers not only claimed their first Green Meadows Conference championship in school history, the Archers finished 19-6 on the year and used a mixture of veteran leadership and youthful talent to roll all the way to the program’s first regional championship in school history.
“The experience of making it to the state semis last season will boost the confidence of the team,” said seventh-year mentor Zac Feasby, himself an Antwerp grad. “We had to beat some great teams last season to get where we ended up. The fan base we had last season was also something I think our players used as motivation to excel their game. The run we made meant so much to the baseball program and the community.”
With four-year lettermen Cole Seslar (.313, 25 hits, 2-0, 4.38 ERA) and Keaton Altimus (first team all-GMC, .441, 30 hits, 28 runs) gone from the lineup, along with graduated catcher Brett Fulk (.246, 14 hits, 15 RBIs), the Archers’ core of talent will take on a new role as the hunted instead of the hunter.
“The team’s greatest challenge this season will be embracing a different role,” noted Feasby. “Last season, and the season before, we played more of an underdog role which allowed us to surprise some teams possibly from being underestimated. I feel like we will now be the hunted and will be one of the teams in the conference that everyone will be gunning for.”
Pitching will be a massive strength for the Archers in 2020, with a pair of first team all-GMC talents in junior Austin Lichty and sophomore Luke Krouse leading the charge.
Krouse was a stellar 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 43.1 innings as a freshman, also tallying a .426 average, 14 doubles, two homers and 29 RBIs at the dish. Lichty (.377, 29 hits, eight RBIs) wasn’t far behind in his sophomore campaign, finishing 5-1 with 55 strikeouts and 0.31 ERA, including a no-hitter in the postseason against Pettisville.
The pair is joined by Jacob Savina (three-year letterman, honorable mention all-GMC, .306, 26 hits, 16 RBIs, 2-0, 18.2 innings, 2.63 ERA, 25 strikeouts) as a three-headed mound monster.
“Austin, Luke and Jacob could all be considered No. 1 pitchers and we will feel very confident when they are on the mound,” said Feasby, who noted Blake Schuette (OF/P, Sr., three-year letterman, 3-3, 22.1 innings, 3.76 ERA, .306, 16 RBIs), Hunter Sproles (IF/OF/P, So. 10 IP, 1-0, 3.50 ERA) and Jason Geyer (Jr., OF/P, .230, seven RBIs) will also see time on the bump.
Sophomore Chase Clark will handle things behind the plate after sharing the role with Fulk last season, with seniors Chase Friend and Tim Taylor and sophomores Mason Steel and Kaden Recker battling for open spots in the infield and outfield, along with freshman Parker Moore.
“I expect the team this year to compete and have the opportunity to win every game played this season,” said Feasby. “With our success last season and the loss of only a couple starters, I feel we can make another run in the tournament. This team will be the most experienced I’ve had to this point in my career.
“With that being said, I think the GMC will be very strong .. .and wins will be very difficult to earn. Along with our team, I expect Tinora and Fairview to compete for a GMC title. However, all teams in the conference are well coached and could beat any team on any given night.”
