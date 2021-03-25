HICKSVILLE — Consistency will be heard often in Hicksville this spring as the Aces enter Tim Shock’s eighth season at the helm with two starters returning.
Hicksville finished 8-13 in the 2019 season with four wins in seven Green Meadows Conference tilts before dropping a 4-3 heartbreaker in sectional action against Edon.
With the graduation of a pair of past honorable mention all-league performers in Braden Langham and Eric Chapman, along with veterans Dylan Meek, Jacob Miller and Mason Commisso, Shock’s squad will be looking for some new faces to step up.
Familiar names back in Red and Black include senior Brandon Thornburg (5-11, Sr., IF/P) and juniors Nic Congleton (6-0, C/P/IF) and Jackson Bergman (6-6, P/IF).
With all three as candidates for time on the mound, along with multiple underclassmen, pitching depth will be a key, according to Shock.
“We have the potential to be a really good team,” said the Hicksville skipper, who enters the season with 96 wins as head coach. “We have plenty of pitching depth but we have to be more consistent throwing strikes. We only return two full time starts and will have newcomers at key positions.”
Some of those newcomers include a quartet of sophomores in Maverik Keesbury (P/IF), Tatum Sheets (IF/OF), Brody Balser (OF/P) and Aaron Klima (OF/IF/P). Juniors Aiden Champion (IF/OF/P) and Zackery Thatcher (IF/P/OF) join the fray, along with senior infielder/pitcher Brandon Crowl.
“We need to continue to work hard and not get complacent,” added Shock. “I feel we have a solid club and a good schedule to give us some early tests and prepare us for the tournament.”
Perennial Northwest Conference contender Crestview is amid the early slate of opponents for the Aces in game two of the year before a trip to Patrick Henry four days later.
The Aces will also be tested in the league portion of the schedule, with games at Tinora and Ayersville in league action while hosting Antwerp and Fairview. May will provide some intriguing tests as well with games against Paulding (May 4), Bryan (May 10), at Lincolnview (May 11) and Montpelier (May 14) to finish out the regular season.
“The league is going to be tough from top to bottom this year,” said Shock, who has guided the Aces to a league title in 2017 along with a pair of regional championships. “We will have to play well every game in order to compete for a league championship.”
