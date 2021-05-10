Baseball postseason assignments were handed out on Sunday, with four local teams earning No. 1 seeds for upcoming sectional and district tournaments at various sites around the area.

In Division II, Defiance, who earned at least a piece of the WBL title, picked up the top seed for the district at Archbold.

The Bulldogs will host either No. 8 Maumee of No. 9 Rossford on Friday, May 21 for a sectional title.

Maumee scored a 7-6 win over Defiance on April 22. 

In the same half of the bracket, No. 4 seed and NWOAL champion Wauseon will host No. 7 Bryan in a sectional final. The Indians won the NWOAL battle between the two teams 6-4 on April 19.

The two winners of the sectional finals will meet in Archbold on Thursday, May 27 at 4 p.m. in the opening game of a district semifinal doubleheader.

In the bottom half of the bracket, No. 6 seed Napoleon will travel to No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic on May 21 for a sectional final. No. 2 seed Van Wert, who needs two WBL wins to share the league title with Defiance, will host No. 5 seed Ottawa-Glandorf. 

Those two sectional finals winners will meet in the second district semifinal.

In Division III, Tinora, who wrapped up a fourth-consecutive GMC title, scored the top seed and will await the first-round winners before taking the field.

"That was quite an honor for the team to be voted the No. 1 seed," Tinora coach Brent Renollet said of the voting.

After the Rams placed themselves on the bracket, Renollet watched the rest of the bracket play out.

"There was a few surprises," he said of the bracket.

The Rams will host either Fairview or Delta on Friday, May 21 in a sectional title. The sectional champion will advance to a district at Defiance on Thursday, May 27.

In the top half of the bracket, No. 4 Archbold will host No. 14 Liberty Center in a sectional semifinal. No. 13 Swanton will travel to Lake. The winners of the two games will face off against each other on May 21 at the higher-seeded team.

In the lower half of the bracket, Ottawa Hills scored the second seed in the district and will await the winner of No. 8 Otsego and No. 12 Northwood. Paulding scored the No. 7 seed at will travel to No. 6 Liberty-Benton on Wednesday, May 19 in a sectional semifinal. No. 5 Evergreen will host No. 10 Van Buren the same day. Those two winners will face off on May 21 for a sectional title. 

In the Division III district at Elida, Columbus Grove earned the ninth seed and will host No. 12 Kenton in a sectional semifinal on May 19. The winner goes to No. 2 Eastwood on May 21 in a sectional final.

In Division IV, Antwerp, who made it to the Final Four the last time a state baseball tournamernt was played, scored the top seed for the district at Bryan.

"You can look at that a couple of different ways," Archer coach Zac Feasby said of the nod. "One, we'll have a target on our back. I think we'll respond well to that. Two, we're excited about it."

Antwerp will host either No. 9 Edon or No. 10 Fayette in a sectional final on Thursday, May 20. Antwerp defeated Edon 5-0 at Edon on May 5.

"We just played them recently," Feasby said of the Bombers. "They played us tough. I can see why they wanted that spot (in the bracket)."

Also in the top half of the bracket, Pettisville was voted the fourth seed and will host either No. 5 North Central or No. 8 Hilltop in a sectional final.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Montpelier in the second seed and will host either No. 7 Hicksville or No. 12 Stryker. Ayersville is the third seed and will host either No. 6 Edgerton or No. 11 Maumee Valley Country Day.

At the Patrick Henry district, Kalida picked up the top seed and will host either No. 10 Pandora-Gilboa or No. 11 Ft. Jennings in a sectional final on May 20. Wayne Trace is the fourth seed and will host No. 13 Continental in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday, May 18. The winner will play either No. 5 Ottoville or No. 11 Cory-Rawson at the higher-seeded winner in a sectional final.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Miller City is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 7 Patrick Henry and No. 8 McComb. Leipsic is the third seed and will host the winner of No. 6 Holgate and No. 9 North Baltimore. 

The Division IV district semifinals at Bryan and Patrick Henry will be on Wednesday, May 26.

