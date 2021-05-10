Baseball postseason assignments were handed out on Sunday, with four local teams earning No. 1 seeds for upcoming sectional and district tournaments at various sites around the area.
In Division II, Defiance, who earned at least a piece of the WBL title, picked up the top seed for the district at Archbold.
The Bulldogs will host either No. 8 Maumee of No. 9 Rossford on Friday, May 21 for a sectional title.
Maumee scored a 7-6 win over Defiance on April 22.
In the same half of the bracket, No. 4 seed and NWOAL champion Wauseon will host No. 7 Bryan in a sectional final. The Indians won the NWOAL battle between the two teams 6-4 on April 19.
The two winners of the sectional finals will meet in Archbold on Thursday, May 27 at 4 p.m. in the opening game of a district semifinal doubleheader.
In the bottom half of the bracket, No. 6 seed Napoleon will travel to No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic on May 21 for a sectional final. No. 2 seed Van Wert, who needs two WBL wins to share the league title with Defiance, will host No. 5 seed Ottawa-Glandorf.
Those two sectional finals winners will meet in the second district semifinal.
In Division III, Tinora, who wrapped up a fourth-consecutive GMC title, scored the top seed and will await the first-round winners before taking the field.
"That was quite an honor for the team to be voted the No. 1 seed," Tinora coach Brent Renollet said of the voting.
After the Rams placed themselves on the bracket, Renollet watched the rest of the bracket play out.
"There was a few surprises," he said of the bracket.
The Rams will host either Fairview or Delta on Friday, May 21 in a sectional title. The sectional champion will advance to a district at Defiance on Thursday, May 27.
In the top half of the bracket, No. 4 Archbold will host No. 14 Liberty Center in a sectional semifinal. No. 13 Swanton will travel to Lake. The winners of the two games will face off against each other on May 21 at the higher-seeded team.
In the lower half of the bracket, Ottawa Hills scored the second seed in the district and will await the winner of No. 8 Otsego and No. 12 Northwood. Paulding scored the No. 7 seed at will travel to No. 6 Liberty-Benton on Wednesday, May 19 in a sectional semifinal. No. 5 Evergreen will host No. 10 Van Buren the same day. Those two winners will face off on May 21 for a sectional title.
In the Division III district at Elida, Columbus Grove earned the ninth seed and will host No. 12 Kenton in a sectional semifinal on May 19. The winner goes to No. 2 Eastwood on May 21 in a sectional final.
In Division IV, Antwerp, who made it to the Final Four the last time a state baseball tournamernt was played, scored the top seed for the district at Bryan.
"You can look at that a couple of different ways," Archer coach Zac Feasby said of the nod. "One, we'll have a target on our back. I think we'll respond well to that. Two, we're excited about it."
Antwerp will host either No. 9 Edon or No. 10 Fayette in a sectional final on Thursday, May 20. Antwerp defeated Edon 5-0 at Edon on May 5.
"We just played them recently," Feasby said of the Bombers. "They played us tough. I can see why they wanted that spot (in the bracket)."
Also in the top half of the bracket, Pettisville was voted the fourth seed and will host either No. 5 North Central or No. 8 Hilltop in a sectional final.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Montpelier in the second seed and will host either No. 7 Hicksville or No. 12 Stryker. Ayersville is the third seed and will host either No. 6 Edgerton or No. 11 Maumee Valley Country Day.
At the Patrick Henry district, Kalida picked up the top seed and will host either No. 10 Pandora-Gilboa or No. 11 Ft. Jennings in a sectional final on May 20. Wayne Trace is the fourth seed and will host No. 13 Continental in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday, May 18. The winner will play either No. 5 Ottoville or No. 11 Cory-Rawson at the higher-seeded winner in a sectional final.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Miller City is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 7 Patrick Henry and No. 8 McComb. Leipsic is the third seed and will host the winner of No. 6 Holgate and No. 9 North Baltimore.
The Division IV district semifinals at Bryan and Patrick Henry will be on Wednesday, May 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.