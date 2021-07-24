The first goal of the Napoleon Post 300 River Bandit baseball team has been accomplished, as they are preparing for their first trip to the state tournament since 2017 after claiming the District 1 title earlier in the week.
“That’s the goal at the start of every season,” River Bandit coach Chad Donsbach said of winning the district. “We want to win the district and go down to state. Once you get to state, your priorities change a little bit. You start to think about the next steps, which are the regional and nationals.”
The road to advance to the district was a trip that included three games. Napoleon opened with an 11-0 win over Findlay, then beat Toledo 11-2. In the championship, the River Bandits had a rematch with Findlay, where they needed a rally in the bottom of the seventh to win 3-2.
“Never did we expect game one against Findlay to turn out the way it did,” admitted Donsbach. “We went into that first game on Saturday thinking it was going to be much like the district championship game, it was going to be a low-scoring affair.”
The blowout wins also helped the Bandits save some arms. In an era of pitch counts, getting guys out quicker helps.
“It worked out to where we could get Blake (Altaffer) out and have him able to come back in an if-necessary game if we needed it,” said Donsbach. “It wasn’t in the plan to begin with, but it was great knowing we had that option in the end.”
The River Bandits opened the state tournament on Tuesday at 2 p.m. against Jefferson County Post 33. The state tournament once again will be held at Beavers Field in Lancaster, which is located southeast of Columbus.
Post 33 is led by pitchers Aiden Fernandez and George Ash. In an 8-4 win over Coshocton to win the District 7 title, Fernandez went five innings and allowed two runs on three hits in five innings with two walks and two strikeouts. In an 11-0 won over Brilliant Post 573 in the tournament, Ash worked five innings and allowed just one hit with seven punchouts.
“I know they have two really good arms at the top of their staff,” Donsbach said of his tournament opponent. “We’ll probably see one of those two guys.”
Offensively, Donsbach did not know what to expect.
“Offensively, I’ve heard they don’t do a lot of small ball,” said the River Bandit coach.
Jefferson County (23-10) entered the district by dropping three of their previous four games. They do have some common opponents with Napoleon. Jefferson County beat Greenville 5-4, Toledo 4-1 and Sandusky 6-5. Napoleon swept a doubleheader from Sandusky 17-1 and 15-4, beat Greenville 9-0 and handled Toledo in the district.
Offensively, the Bandits are led by Breven Deckrosh (Bryan), who leads the team in batting (.488), home runs (six) and RBIs (58). He is also second on the team in stolen bases with 11. Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) hit two of his three home runs this season in the postseason opener and is currently hitting .316 and has driven in 31 runs. Caleb Frank (Fairview) is hitting .354 with 11 stolen bases and Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) is hitting .333. Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) leads the team with 14 stolen bases.
Altaffer has also been solid on the mound. In 41 innings this summer, he is 5-1 with a save and a 0.34 ERA. He has walked nine batters and struck out 54. Caden Craft (Ayersville) has a team-high 47 innings on the mound, where he sports a 4-2 mark with a pair of saves. He has 14 walks and 63 strikeouts with a 1.34 ERA.
Also expected to see some time on the mound is Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), who picked up the win in the district championship. He is 4-0 on the season on 28 innings of work and a 2.25 ERA. One arm that the Bandits have counted on lately is Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview), who is 3-0 with a save in 18 innings. He has walked four with 20 strikeouts and has a 1.17 ERA.
“My biggest concern, as we prepare for them (Jefferson County) is just to make sure we’re right,” said Donsbach. “Our guys are feeling good about themselves and their swings are locked in. Our pitchers are locked in. We just need to go down (to Lancaster) and play.”
Donsbach is looking for a tight battle in the opener.
“It’s baseball. The way it looks, it’ll be a low-scoring affair, but you get down there and you never know,” stated the River Bandit skipper. “It could be an 11-10 game that first round. As long as we’re prepared and feeling good about ourselves, I’ll put these guys up against anybody.”
The opening day of the tournament will have Lancaster Post 11 take on Utica Post 92 at 9 a.m.; Conneaut Post 151 battle St. Clairsville Post 159 or Cambridge Post 84 at 11:30 a.m.; the Napoleon and Jefferson County at 2 p.m. and Sidney Post 217 and Harrison Post 199 at 4:30 p.m.
Donsbach didn’t see an overwhelming favorite in the field.
“We split with Sidney on the season and we played Lancaster three times,” Donsbach said of the field. “Everybody else, we haven’t seen. There is going to be a lot of good baseball that is going to be played. I’d like to say we have just as good a shot as anybody to play on the last day.”
The format will also look a little different at the state tournament. Along with the four first-round games on Tuesday, the Napoleon/Jefferson County loser will play the Lancaster/Utica loser at 7 p.m. to wrap up the first day in an elimination game.
“It makes that first game absolutely critical,” Donsbach said of getting off to a quick start. “Much like the district tournament, you’ve got to win that first game. If you don’t, you are behind the 8-ball with the number of games you have to win to get to the championship game.”
The winner of the Napoleon/Jefferson County game will face the winner of the Lancaster/Utica winner on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The two teams left in the winner’s bracket will play Thursday at 9 a.m.
