In a game controlled by both pitchers, Defiance picked up a 3-2 win at home against Paulding on Monday to move to 3-1 on the season.
Freshman Jacob Howard got his first start of the season on the mound for the Bulldogs, and made it count. The southpaw struck out six over six innings of work without allowing an earned run.
“I was a little nervous to start my first varsity game. Not many freshman get this opportunity,” said the DHS southpaw, who has 13 strikeouts in three appearances and 10.2 innings of work this season. “I just tried to throw strikes and hit the outside corner and let my defense take care of it.”
Lauded Defiance coach Tom Held: “Howard did a great job for his first varsity start and really competed out there for us.”
The scoring was limited on a cold day at the field.
Senior Gordo Vega had a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning after Blayne Robinson reached on an error. Senior Brandon Shafer executed the hit and run with a base knock to center to put runners on the corner to set the table for Vega’s run-scoring hit to left.
Shafer eventually came around to score as a throw to first base following a sacrifice bunt was off the mark, giving Defiance a 2-0 lead.
Paulding came right back and scored an unearned run in the top of the fifth inning after a leadoff walk to Kolson Egnor and a fielding error set the table for an RBI single by senior Jaret Miller.
“We had a rough week last week and before the game we told the kids to have fun with it as not too many teams can play at a great place like this,” said Paulding coach Travis McGarvey.
Westen Phlipot kept the Bulldogs off balance in 5.2 innings of work thanks to some off-speed success with six strikeouts.
“We have a lot of lefties in our lineup so when we face left-handed pitchers, it’s going to be tough for us at the plate,” said Held.
In the bottom of the fifth frame, Howard helped his cause with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Newton to make it 3-1. Newton reached base on a walk and manufactured his way to third with a steal of second and reached third on a passed ball.
The Panthers still clawed back in the sixth, however. Evan Edwards stole home plate following a leadoff single and sacrifice bunt.
“Evan called it on his own,” said McGarvey. “He said he had it timed up and he went for it.”
Robinson came on in the top of the seventh inning to close things out, inducing a groundout and strikeout to start the frame. A walk to Edwards and an error allowed Cole Heller to reach and put the go-ahead run at first.
The Louisville commit locked down and induced a flyout to left to secure his first save of the season and the third win in four tries.
“Our younger kids competed today and I really like that,” said Held. “Gordo came up with a big hit for us.”
Defiance will open league play this evening against St. Marys before traveling to WBL title contender Van Wert on Friday and hosting Division I Centerville on Saturday afternoon.
Paulding 000 011 0 — 2 6 3
Defiance 000 210 x — 3 4 3
Records: Defiance 3-1, Paulding 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (6 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Blayne Robinson.
Losing pitcher: Westen Phlipot (5.2 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Jaret Miller 2 singles.
