TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman has been through plenty in his short pro baseball career to date.
The Napoleon graduate has battled back from Tommy John surgery that postponed the start of his minor league journey and a missed 2020 season because of the pandemic but the Los Angeles Dodgers prospect’s 2021 season is one for the books.
Willeman, a 6-2 right-handed reliever, took the next step in his pro career by being assigned to the Double-A Tulsa Drillers to start the 2021 season.
The former Napoleon standout and 2014 Northern Lakes League Player of the Year had not pitched about Single-A in his two prior minor league seasons but through his first eight outings, Willeman had tallied two saves, 19 strikeouts and four walks with a 3.55 ERA in 12.2 innings.
“I’d credit being able to pound the strike zone and having a simpler approach this year,” explained Willeman of his first full season as a reliever. “I started using more pitches as more of a reliever and luckily through that first month, I was killing it with that, eliminating the walks and being able to get guys out.”
Willeman’s strikeout-to-walk ratio had been a less than-stellar 55-48 in 80.1 innings with Great Lakes in 2019 but in his first go-round at the Double-A level, things were trending upwards for the former Wildcat.
Until June 3, that is.
In the eighth inning of a game at the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, a two-out line drive off the bat of Dennicher Carrasco struck Willeman in the back of the head in a scary moment for the 25-year-old pitcher.
After the initial shock of the impact wore off, Willeman experienced some headaches and pain in the days following and was placed in concussion protocol and the seven-day injured list.
“Obviously as a pitcher there’s always that possibility of having a line drive hit back at you,” said Willeman. “It’s definitely scary. I started feeling the effects of it the next few days after.”
After being cleared by the Drillers’ medical staff, Willeman made his return to action 19 days later against the Springfield Cardinals on June 22. The first outing back was admittedly a struggle, as Willeman pitched 0.2 innings without a hit but surrendered three runs and issued three walks.
“It was a little difficult that first outing, having it in the back of my mind,” admitted the Napoleon and Kent State product. “But the more I’ve gone out there, the more it’s gotten back to normal and now I’m going out there and competing and throwing my pitches for strikes.”
Though the moment was frightening, Willeman can even look back with a smile.
“My second outing after coming back, a guy hit a line drive that missed my head by a few inches,” said Willeman. “He knew what had happened (against NW Arkansas) and was a little freaked out but it was all good.”
Since the rough outing against Springfield, those positive trends have continued for the 19th-round draft pick of the Dodgers in 2017. Willeman is 1-0 in six outings since June 25 with 11 strikeouts, five walks and a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings of work.
“For me, making that jump to the level of competition in Double-A after missing the COVID year was difficult but I feel like I’ve learned a lot and I’m going out there with some confidence,” said Willeman. “It gets you ready for the big leagues, knowing I have a good approach and a simple approach. Going out there, I know I can throw pitches for strikes and get guys out. I’m not trying to get them out, I’m knowing I can get them out.”
With the All-Star break complete and the second half of the season underway, the goal now for Willeman is to keep the upward trajectory and potentially pick up a promotion to Triple-A or higher before the 2021 campaign ends.
“It’s about grinding out the second half of the season and continuing to get better from every outing,” explained Willeman. “I’m trying to make myself a better pitcher and have that consistency throwing an inning or two every couple days.
“Going forward, I want to continue to cut down on my walks. You want to throw strikes and limit walks, the guys that do that are going to be the guys that advance. If you want to pitch more, pitch less.”
Through it all, the support of the northwest Ohio baseball community has been key, according to the Napoleon product.
“This community in northwest Ohio is incredible, especially in Napoleon,” said Willeman, who has an 8-8 career record in the minors with four saves, five holds, 113 strikeouts and a 4.56 ERA in 46 total appearances. “It’s even been just a simple text checking in on how things are going or people letting me know, hey I’m going to be in your neck of the woods, we want to see you pitch. Knowing I have people supporting me is incredible.”
Willeman’s younger brother Landon, a 2020 Napoleon grad and Bowling Green pitcher, has also been one for big bro to follow as the younger Willeman competes with the North Adams (Mass.) SteepleCats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
Landon is 2-0 in five games with North Adams with 11 strikeouts and a 0.52 ERA in 17 innings in 2021 while Zach was 1-2 in 16 appearances with the Keene Swamp Bats with six saves, 42 strikeouts and a 1.74 ERA.
“It’s been great (following him), growing up I was always helping him get better,” said Zach. “Right now he’s up in Massachusetts kicking some butt and striking guys out. Personally, I think he’s doing better up there than I was and hopefully it continues.”
