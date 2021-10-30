For Zach Willeman, his third year in the minor leagues and second full campaign has been a wild one, from beginning to end.
The former Napoleon standout hurler missed the 2020 season after the minor leagues were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stunting growth from his 2019 tenure with Single-A Great Lakes in his first full season in the minors.
Then in just his 10th appearance of the year for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in early June, Willeman was struck in the head by a line drive during a game at Northwest Arkansas that placed the righthander on the injured list for almost three weeks.
After bouncing back to return on June 22 and finish the year with 33 appearances overall, the former Wildcat got some news in the fall that changed his career path. A July trade at the MLB trade deadline sent longtime Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later.
That player turned out to be Willeman as the trade was made official on Oct. 20.
For Willeman, the year to date has been one he’s seen as valuable.
“Obviously, it’s the business of baseball and you never know what’s going to happen,” said Willeman of the trade to the Royals’ organization. “When I got the call, it was kind of a shock but I looked at it as a beneficial move and a new opportunity.”
Ironically, if Willeman starts the 2022 season at the Double-A level where he played the 2021 season, he would don the jersey of the opponent his Tulsa team played when he was struck in June, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
Despite the injury and the journey back to the mound, Willeman was undeterred after returning to the Tulsa bullpen in late June. The 25-year-old reliever was 3-1 with 37 strikeouts, 19 walks and a 3.51 ERA in 23 appearances and 33.1 innings after coming off the injured list.
Willeman completed the 2021 season with three saves and three holds in relief with a 3-2 record, a 3.78 ERA, 59 strikeouts and 23 walks in 47.2 total innings.
“When you fail, you have a lot of things to learn and when you have success, sometimes things come a little easier,” said Willeman. “I continued my same approach but I focused on my execution and getting ahead of hitters. Once I got ahead, the focus was putting them away on less than four pitches.”
The former 19th-round pick out of Kent State in 2017 has recorded a 10-9 career record in 62 appearances and seven starts since joining the minor leagues with five saves, six holds, 138 strikeouts and a 4.35 ERA.
Without the on-field growth of a season in the minors in 2020, Willeman credited an offseason plan for his consistency in 2021 and for not taking a step back.
“I was able to develop myself and get some area professional guys to throw to and keep my arm ready,” explained the righty. “If I hadn’t done that, 2021 would have been way different. I had a good offseason strength and training wise and I was able to simplify things more. Being a bullpen guy, it’s about coming in, doing my job and focusing on what I can control.”
Adding some velocity to his fastball is a hope for the 2022 campaign as Willeman hit between 94 and 97 miles per hour on his heater this past season along with a slider and changeup off his main pitch.
“The huge thing right now is gaining strength in my whole body,” said the former Wildcat and Golden Flash. “I had a base layer of that with my offseason training and we’ll continue to build off that with the ability and stability side. You’re always trying to improve your stature and your mechanics and how much endurance you can have.
