CINCINNATI — Art Warren made his return to the major leagues over the weekend with a pair of appearances for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday and Sunday in the big league club’s series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Saturday, the Napoleon product struck out three of the four batters he faced against L.A in a scoreless eighth inning of a 5-1 loss. The outing was the 28-year-old righty’s first appearance since July 11 when he suffered an oblique injury, leading to a stint on the injured list and minor league rehab appearances.
On Sunday, Warren again came on for one inning of relief in the seventh inning for the Reds in an 8-5 loss to the Dodgers. The former Wildcat recorded a strikeout, groundout and flyout, needing 11 pitches to retire the side.
Warren is 2-0 with a hold in 20 appearances with Cincinnati this season with a 1.65 ERA, 25 strikeouts and six walks in 16.1 innings.
Murray dealt third defeat
BOWIE, Md. — Shea Murray was dealt his third loss of the season for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday after allowing two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 7-5 loss to the Bowie Baysox.
Murray, a Defiance and Ohio State product, came on with a pair of runners on and no out, hit a batter to load the bases before a fielding error allowed the tying run to score. With two outs and the bases juiced, Murray surrendered a two-run single to right field to surrender the lead.
The former Bulldog, 27, is 4-3 with four saves in 10 opportunities and 37 total appearances with a 4.12 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 38 walks in 43.2 innings. In September, Murray is 0-1 with a save in six appearances with three strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA in 6.1 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.