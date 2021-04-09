After missing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus cancellation of the minor league baseball season, 2013 Defiance graduate and current Pittsburgh Pirates minor league pitcher Shea Murray looks to regain the form that helped him jump from the full season Class A to making an appearance for Double-A Altoona in 2019.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back out and competing again," Murray said from the Pirates spring training facility in Bradenton, Florida. "You don't realize what you've lost until you don't have it in front of you anymore."
After a career at DHS and Ohio State, Murray was drafted in the 18th round by the Pirates in 2017.
While the major leaguers have been going for about a week, the minor leaguers haven't had a start to their season yet. Pandemic protocols have pushed the season back until early May. When the season starts. Murray hopes to be with the Pirates Double-A team in Altoona, Pa.
"That's not something I take for granted and I'm not trying to count my chickens before they hatch," Murray said on a potential starting spot to the season.
In 2019, Murray pitched 40.2 innings for three teams. He finished with a 1-0 record with a 5.75 ERA and six saves. He allowed 27 runs - 26 earned - on 32 hits with 32 walks and 64 strikeouts.
"The biggest pain has been losing a year," admitted Murray. "Obviously, I'm now a year older, but I did not gain a year of experience playing. I'm trying to make up for lost time."
Murray was feeling pretty good about where his season was going after the 2019 year, then everything had to come to a stop.
"Last year, I was feeling pretty good about my momentum after 2019, said Murray. "I came into the 2020 spring training with pretty high hopes."
In three days, Murray went from throwing a camp to returning home.
"On Wednesday, everything was normal, I threw live that day," explained Murray. "On Thursday, we first heard word that the virus was a little more serious. On Friday morning, I was back home for St. Patrick's Day weekend."
Murray was not expecting to lose an entire season.
"At that time, the word was we'd be sent home for a week or two," he said. "After that, everything was a la carte. It was really not that different from other industries. We were learning via Zoom and Microsoft Team. Baseball is a very in-person, everyone is together (job), just like a lot of other industries.
"For us, it was a huge change," continued Murray. "It was the difference between our pitching coach standing there while you are throwing a bullpen to me trying to throw a bullpen at a random mound at a public park and sending a video to my pitching coach and having him analyze it."
More than anything, Murray missed the chance to go up against other teams.
"The thing you really miss out on is being on a mound and being able to compete against other teams," stated the Defiance graduate. "There is not anything you can mock well with that when you are throwing by yourself or to a catcher at Diehl Park."
Even this season, Murray has had to wait. Opening day for the minors was set for early April, but during camp was moved back a month to early May.
"It didn't take long for us to learn you have to roll with the punches," Murray said of the delayed start. "Obviously, we were all geared up and ready to go. I was ready to go, but they (the Pirates) were hesitant on giving us a firm start time because they didn't exactly know."
Now, Murray is ready for the season to start.
"I want to build on my trajectory of 2019," he said. "Obviously, the goal is to get to the big leagues. Realistically, I'd like to advance to Triple-A."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.