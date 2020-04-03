The old adage is that when life hands you lemons, make lemonade.
For former Defiance Bulldog and current minor leaguer Shea Murray, the recipe has been a little different.
Life has handed Murray, 26, a coronavirus pandemic that has halted all sports for the near future and kept the Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect away from the game ahead of his third minor league season.
What has Murray done? Found the humor in the situation.
On Tuesday, Murray posted on Twitter with the words “I’m just thankful that I have a home gym, I know some of these minor league guys are out here struggling to find ways to stay in shape.”
Below the tongue-in cheek words was a 78-second video of Murray in his driveway and front yard showing off his new “workout plan:” an adapted bench press comprised of a cooler and lawn chair with a broomstick and loaded backpacks on either end, a bicycle pump and rope tied to a branch for pull ups, a weighed-down skateboard strapped to a basketball pole, chin-ups on a tree branch, the aforementioned skateboard used as an ab roller, capped with a clip of the dogpile from his Ohio State team winning the Big Ten Tournament.
Naturally, it was set to Bill Conti’s Gonna Fly Now, better known as the theme from the classic sports movie Rocky.
“We start to take for granted being able to get into facilities, not just to throw but just to get into the gym and work out,” explained Murray. “These videos are obviously a caricature of what I’m doing but it honestly started because I was outside and I put some stuff in a backpack and started doing lunges.
“I started to do some funny ones that I could text to my buddies ... It’s all about finding ways to keep busy and stay outside. It can be a slippery slope staying inside and watching Netflix all day.”
Murray followed Tuesday’s “upper body” workout with another video on Wednesday with a lower body workout featuring a backpack filled with a small case of bottled water and a bike helmet as weight resistance. Murray did leg stretches with the skateboard while wearing the backpack, leg lifts on the basketball post, steps up on a step-stool and swung a cinder block as weight training in his workout, again set to music from the Rocky series.
“My favorite workout? Probably the one with the skateboard,” said Murray, a 6-6 righthander drafted in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB draft by Pittsburgh. “I was a little worried after it got a little recognition that people would take it too seriously but once you put the Rocky music in the background, I think they get it.”
Though the workouts were done both in jest and as a way to keep in shape as baseball continues to wait out the storm of the virus, Murray’s main motivation has been keeping a positive attitude.
“You’re going to face adversity along the way,” explained Murray, who is currently residing in Defiance with his family during the halt in action. “The biggest thing has been to try and maintain enthusiasm and optimism between the points of adversity.”
That has also mirrored Murray’s path in baseball so far. An pitcher in his first three seasons at Ohio State, Murray switched to the outfield as a senior but was drafted as a pitcher in 2017 following workouts that saw him reach 99 miles per hour on radar guns after the season.
The 2012 Defiance High School graduate then was drafted in June 2017 but then placed on the disabled list in August of that year following an injury. Murray returned anew in the 2018 season with Single-A short season West Virginia, but then battled control issues in 10 appearances that year (7.36 ERA, 16 walks in 7.1 innings).
2019 finally appeared to be the year for Murray to show off his skills and the former Bulldog and Buckeye did so, recording six saves and a 1-0 record over 34 combined appearances in Single-A stops at Greensboro and Bradenton, lowering his strikeout-to-walk ratio to 64-29.
An August 31 promotion to Double-A Altoona did not go as planned, however, as Murray was tagged for six runs and five hits in a third of an inning to cap his year.
“It’s just been about how can I maintain (the positives),” said Murray. “It’s really all come from a lot of pitches on the mound. It wasn’t like I woke up one day and started pitching well. I feel positive about where I’m going and I’ve met so many great people along the way.”
That optimism has shone through entertaining followers on Twitter (over 33,000 views combined between the two videos) or through Murray’s approach to the game.
“That’s why I’m trying to look at this time with the mindset that everyone’s in a tough position right now,” explained Murray. “It’s like pitching in the rain vs. hitting in the rain. Nobody likes to play in the rain but if you can learn to like to play in the bad situations, it puts you ahead of everyone else that doesn’t. It’s about being relentlessly optimistic.
“To me, a lot of it stems from trying to make my teammates smile. A lot of my actions are exclusively to entertain my teammates. If it helps brighten someone’s day, I’m all for it and who knows, maybe I’ll make some more (videos).”
