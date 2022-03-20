BEREA — A walk-off home run by sophomore Billy McNamara gave the Defiance baseball team a 6-5 win over Pitt-Bradford in a non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon at Baldwin Wallace.
Prior to the contest against the Panthers, the Yellow Jackets faced Hiram and were defeated, 14-4.
In the late game, DC fell behind 3-1 in the third inning before Liberty Center product and Jacket freshman Trent Murdock tied things up with a two-run single to right field. DC went ahead in the sixth inning on a Pitt-Bradford throwing error before the Panthers took the lead on a solo home run in the eighth inning.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Bryan product Alex Morr beat out an infield single to second for an RBI knock to tie the game. Then, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, McNamara drilled a home run to nab the second walk-off win in a week for the Yellow Jackets.
Freshman Tyler Dehan had three hits on the day for DC while freshman Sam Thombs struck out 10 over six innings in the start.
In the early contest, a Nate Kaffenbarger triple put DC on top in the first inning in a two-run frame and stretched the lead to 4-0 on an RBI groundout by Morr in the third and an RBI knock from McNamara in the fourth.
That was the last of the DC scoring as Hiram scored two in the fourth inning and followed a 25-minute rain delay with a seven-run fifth frame to seize control. Kaffenbarger and Murdock each doubled in the setback for the Jackets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.