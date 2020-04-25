Through countless workouts, grueling summers and recruting processes, the journey for both Defiance’s Caden Kline and Archbold’s Kade Kern will both end in the same place.
Columbus.
The COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent cancellation of spring sports because of the pandemic has cut short the senior seasons of hundreds of area athletes hoping for one more season.
For Kline and Kern, it’s forced a look forward at the road ahead as both players entered 2020 as commits to play baseball at Ohio State, Kline as a pitcher and Kern as an outfielder.
Though the pair had both committed to the Buckeyes before their respective senior years, the duo both had eyes on backing up the spotlight that comes with a D-I commitment with stellar final campaigns.
But with baseball and all sports out of the picture, the perspectrive has changed.
“There were rumors going around the entire time about what was going to happen, so in the back of our minds we had the feeling it could happen, we were just hoping it wouldn’t,” explained Kern, a 6-0 outfielder who has helped rewrite plenty of the Bluestreak record books in the hitting categoreis. “It sucks pretty bad, we’re just trying to make the most of it. I’ve still been training and doing everything I can to stay ready.
“It just sucks having your senior season taken away.”
Noted Kline: “We had our Florida trip planned over spring break, our whole team was going to Florida and that really devastated everybody. We really wanted to go as a team, bond and play some really good teams. There’s a lot we could’ve learned through another season and some things we took for granted before.”
Kern had made his choice on attending Ohio State ahead of his junior year with a verbal commitment and the Bluestreaks reached their third straight regional tournament with the outfielder ripping off a .431 average with eight doubles, two triples, three homers and 32 RBIs, along with 10 steals.
The campaign marked the second straight year the Streak standout batted over .400 for a season.
“This is a real tough situation for Kade,” said Archbold head coach Dick Selgo. “We have had some tremendous players at Archbold in the past, and he will go down as one of the best to ever play here. He also had a realistic chance of getting drafted by a major league team. He was on the radar of quite a few major league teams. Ohio State was interested in Kade even before his junior year. It was a smart move on their part to make him an offer and get him signed, because other schools were going to be after him hard if OSU hadn’t signed him.”
For both Kern and Kline, the chance to play collegiately has softened the blow of losing out on their final campaigns in their respective shades of blue uniforms.
“The fact that we do know that we’re still going to be able to play after high school it has a little different effect on us than some others,” explained Kern, who already owns the career RBI record (81) at Archbold and was in line for the records for most career hits, at-bats and games played. “I know there were guys on my team, this was going to be their first year playing varsity baseball and they’re not going to have that opportunity.”
“I’ve tried to look at it, well now this is more time for me to work on a cutter, more time to add a new pitch. For some of my friends, like Cam McDonald, he’s my catcher, he lives right around the block from me,” said Kline. “He’s over here catching me every single day in full gear and he’s not going to get another high school at-bat, he’s not playing in college and he might play with the River Bandits over the summer. This is it for him, I feel bad. I don’t have as many seniors as Kade does but I’m still really close with all these guys and I feel bad that they don’t have the opportunity.”
Kern listed Wright State, Kent State and Indiana as teams that had shown interest but when the Buckeyes and head coach Greg Beals came calling, the choice was clear.
For Kline, the process of becoming a Buckeye was a bit more of a whirlwind. The rangy 6-3 southpaw was a starter in both basketball and football for two straight seasons while pitching for Defiance ACME and his travel team Cincinnati Flames over the summers.
Then in September 2019, the recruiting scene heated up. With interest from programs like Penn State, Miami and Michigan State, Kline’s wardrobe appeared headed to change from Bulldog blue to MSU green.
However, an offer at the proverbial 11th hour from Ohio State was enough for Kline to stay in the Big Ten and in the state.
“There’s been so many great ones come out of northwest Ohio and Caden and Kade are two more of them,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “Recruiting’s changed a ton in the last five to seven years with early commits. The summer of your junior year used to be the main summer and now guys are committing as sophomores. Caden and Kade have grown up against each other in youth basketball and have been able to see each other at the high school level now these last few years.”
Kline recorded a 3-3 mark in 12 appearances for Defiance in last season’s 19-8 campaign, striking out 68 with a 3.22 ERA over 45.2 innings. The DHS southpaw will now turn his focus full time to the diamond after starting for the district runner-up Bulldog basketball team and having started for the football team the past two campaigns.
“It speaks volumes for the talent of baseball in northwest Ohio, you’ve got two kids literally 30 minutes apart and have grown up playing against each other,” said Kevin Kline, Caden’s father and DHS football coach. “It’s unique and exciting. The OSU coaching staff’s been awesome in terms of building relationships. That’s one of the things we liked about OSU, it’s about developing the person, not just the player.”
Kern and Kline will not only share the same locker room as Buckeyes at the next level. The pair will room together on campus to start their collegiate careers and after the Buckeyes’ exciting run to the Big Ten Tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2019, both players’ hopes are high.
“It’s a blessing to be able to go there, committing and signing there,” said Kern. “To know you’re not losing your baseball career due to this and having it to fall back on, it makes this whole situation better, knowing what we have going forward. To be able to represent this area and have people know we’re there, we’re going to have to work our hardest and represent everyone.
Added Kline: “It’s nice to be a part of something. We’re goimg to get a chance to be a part of something and really build up a program. I don’t know, I want to make it to Omaha, Omaha sounds great. If we could be a part of an Ohio State team that does that, that would be awesome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.