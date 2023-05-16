In 981 career games coached on the varsity diamond, Tom Held has always preached the virtues of team baseball, with as many contributors as possible needed to create the best culture and the most success.
Nowhere was that more evident than on a banner night for Defiance baseball on Tuesday as the Hall of Fame Bulldog skipper’s squad went 15 deep in an 8-7 comeback win over Oregon Clay that marked the 800th career victory for Held in his storied 37-year tenure.
The win puts Held into a new stratosphere in Ohio baseball history as one of only two coaches to ever win 800 career games, only behind the 1,011 wins by Don Thorp at Hebron Lakewood (1973-2021).
The night was also made special by the various colors of Little League and youth baseball jerseys in the crowd for Little League Night and by the return of former Defiance star and MLB pitcher Jon Niese to the new DHS ballpark and the facility that bears his name. Niese is a third-year assistant with Oregon Clay and threw out the first pitch before the game while signing autographs after the game’s conclusion.
“It was an ultimate team win, all 15 guys played and that doesn’t happen very often unless it’s a blowout,” said Held who was doused mid-interview by a ice-cooler bath in celebration. “It’s as much of a team win as I’ve ever been around, every guy had a piece of this play or that play.
“It’s a little fitting that it happened tonight but it was really cool because of Little League night and Jon Niese here. For Jon to come back and the first game back to be this one and the way it ended, it was unbelievable. It’s a special day for our community.”
Said Niese: “Congratulations to coach Held on 800, that’s amazing. I didn’t even know he was going for it tonight and I don’t know if he even knew but it was so cool. Both teams competed their butts off and it was a fun game to watch.”
With a league finale Wednesday and a sectional tournament opener on Friday, Defiance used multiple underclassman pitchers but when the game took some wild swings, it was clear all hands needed to be on deck in the DHS dugout.
Sophomore starting pitcher Brezlen Zipfel retired nine of the 11 batters he faced over the first three innings as Defiance scratched across a run in each of their first two frames.
However, a potent Clay lineup got things going against Zipfel in the fourth, connecting for four straight one-out hits that resulted in three runs to take the lead. AFter fellow sophomore Kahlil Ligon came on in relief with two away, the Eagles struck again with an RBI single and RBI double to finish a five-spot in the frame.
Clay starter CJ Boudreaux, a junior committed to Bowling Green, blanked Defiance in the third and fourth frames before the Bulldogs mounted a mini-comeback in the fifth. Tyler Frederick tattooed a double to the center field fence with one out and with two down, David Jimenez brought him home with an RBI triple before scoring himself on an RBI knock by Gavino Gomez.
The comeback seemed to fall short when the Eagles countered in the top of the sixth with two more runs on three hits to go up 7-4, but the magic continued on the Bulldogs’ home turf.
Torin Long came on to start the sixth-inning order and reached on a leadoff single before Christian Conley and Alex Chagoyan loaded the bags via walk and hit batsman.
Frederick, one member of the Bulldogs’ senior core, came up with another massive hit, a ground-rule double to the centerfield fence that scored two runs. Two batters later, Jimenez laced a single to right that scored Chagoyan and Frederick and gave Defiance its first lead since 2-0 heading to the fourth inning.
“This was a big one for us,” said Frederick. “It got some confidence going and it was really fun. It’s been a while since we’ve had that much fun together … they were playing pretty deep and we were crushing some balls to the warning track and they had guys there but we found some gaps and had guys get on. I just tried to do my job and find a way to make a play.”
With not many substitution options left on the roster, Held and the Bulldogs turned to senior Aidan Kiessling for his first relief appearance of the season. A leadoff ground-rule double by T Hazuda got things off to an inauspicious start but Frederick tracked down two tricky hard-hit fly balls to center for back-to-back outs before Kiessling induced a flyout to Gomez to earn the save, cap the comeback and win his coach his 800th career game.
Fernando Torres got the final two outs in the top of the sixth to earn his first varsity win for Defiance while Kiessling picked up the save with a scoreless seventh.
Jiemenz finished with three hits and four RBIs to lead Defiance at the dish while Frederick had two doubles and two RBIs and Gomez stole two bases.
For Held, the achievement is another on a stacked list of accomplishments that includes 597 wins at Defiance, 164 at Bryan (1991-98), 10 players drafted by MLB teams, three state titles, six OHSBCA Coach of the Year awards, six regional titles and 23 conference titles.
Held had words of gratitude for a familiar face that’s donned the same colors as him for nearly his entire record run in associate coach Rick Weaver.
“I can’t thank Rick Weaver enough for all the work he’s done for this program,” said Held, who coached Weaver at Bryan from 1991-93, coached with Weaver on Bryan’s ACME team from 1994-97 and with the DHS program since Held’s second year at Defiance in 2000. “He is part of almost all 800!”
What seemed most fitting, however, was the way No. 800 happened.
“It’s awesome,” said Jimenez of being part of a historic moment for his head coach. “Playing for a guy like him, I’ve always looked up to him and wanted to play for him since I was a kid and it’s great to be a part of history with him. I’ve had him as a mentor the past four years and I wouldn’t want anything else.”
Clay 000 502 0 - 7 11 2
Defiance 110 024 x - 8 9 0
Records: Defiance 21-4, Oregon Clay 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Fernando Torres (0.2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeouts, 0 walks). Save: Aidan Kiessling. Others: Brezlen Zipfel, Kahlil Ligon.
Losing pitcher: Jase Kennedy (1 inning, 4 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: CJ Boudreaux.
Leading hitters: (Oregon Clay) - Vinny Gallaher single, double, 2 RBIs; Troy Hazuda single, double; Noah Schacht 2 singles, 2 runs; Christian Mays double. (Defiance) - David Jimenez 2 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; Tyler Frederick 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aidan Kiessling double; Christian Conley 2 runs; Gavino Gomez 2 steals.
