Some of the best memories come from plans made on the fly or from unexpected situations.
That was true, and then some, for a group of former Defiance College Yellow Jacket baseball players as a reunion of friends and teammates was altered by cancellations before ultimately coming to fruition.
A trip to Omaha for the NCAA Division I baseball College World Series in 2020 had been planned for a group of former Jackets from the class of 1983 and later, including current Defiance High School head baseball coach Tom Held, DC head baseball coach and athletic director Derek Woodley, Tinora athletic director and former DC baseball coach Craig Rutter and a group of about 14 others.
With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the baseball season at the college level, the trip was put on hold until this summer.
Fast forward to mid-June and Held, Woodley, Rutter and Norwalk head baseball coach Wes Douglas had plans on flying down from Fort Wayne, Ind. to Omaha, meeting with fellow DC’ers at their Airbnb residence for a long weekend of baseball, fellowship and reminiscing.
Unfortunately for the group, the always-fraught world of flight plans got in the way. Following a delay, the quartet was informed that only three flights remained from Chicago to Omaha but all were full.
After coming to the conclusion that playing the flight roulette wheel or renting a car for the trek wasn’t worth it, Woodley’s Ford F150 was thrust into service and an 11-hour drive was the result.
“It’s a road trip that we’ll never forget, that’s for sure,” said Held. “We all try to golf once a year whenever Bart Graf is in town from Florida so we see some of the group. Originally it was going to be something like 14 of us but with last year getting cancelled by COVID and the schedule this year, not everybody could make it.”
The group ended up being composed of the four, along with Graf, local umpire Tim Schuerman, Roger Craft (former basketball coach at Covington), Jeff Westfall of Rossford and George McCormick.
Rutter, whose name is on the baseball field at Defiance College after coaching the Jackets for 18 years, had his first season as head coach in 1983 when Held was a senior with the Jackets. Rutter coached DC to 285 victories from 1983-2001 and after Chad Donsbach guided the program from 2002-07, Woodley took the reins in 2008 and has led the program ever since.
As DC coach, Woodley (169 wins) has plenty of experience on the road through recruiting trips and treks to games and volunteered to make the trek.
“I think all of us were looking forward to the four of us coming and we were so excited about going and we just thought we had to find a way to get there,” said Woodley. “It worked fine, I’d driven it before, so I knew it wasn’t going to be that bad of a drive.”
With the four making their way to Nebraska, coaching podcasts, old stories being told and of course baseball were the main sounds coming from the vehicle on the double-digit-hour-long journey.
“Those guys might say I talked too much, but that’s a lie,” said Rutter with a laugh. “We had guys come from Florida, South Dakota, Michigan, Ohio and we all met in Omaha. What better place to meet with guys that love baseball?”
For Rutter, the bond with the group goes much further than just shared wardrobe colors of purple and gold.
“They’re not just my boys, I’m about nine, 10, 11 years older, there’s not that much difference between us,” said the former DC skipper. “There’s still that incredible term of endearment calling me Coach. That makes you feel good. It was just something where we all had fun together, we teased each other and loved every minute of it.”
With the group finally reunited in Omaha, the ultimate reason for the trip didn’t disappoint either as the hive of Jackets took in three evening-game doozies on June 19-21.
On the first night, Vanderbilt and future first-round MLB draft pick Kumar Rocker rallied from a 3-0 first-inning deficit to beat Arizona on a walk-off single in 12 innings.
On night two, Mississippi State saw two pitchers combine to strike out 21 batters from Texas in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel.
The final game of the weekend featured Vanderbilt again and Jack Leiter, son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter, struck out 15 while allowing four hits but one was a solo home run in the fifth inning as North Carolina State nipped the Commodores 1-0.
“I was out there 10 years ago, the first year they left Rosenblatt (Stadium) and it’s totally changed and continued to grow,” said Held. “It’s sellouts almost every day … the energy in the ballpark was so electric. It’s been a bucket list and we’d always said if we had a former player make it, we’d take the time and go. In 2011, I said I’m just going to go do it and me, (former Edon coach, current DHS superintendent) Bob Morton, (former Delta coach) Jay LeFevre and (former Paulding and Edon coach, current DHS assistant) Brock Bergman made the trip.
“Lo and behold, we had three guys all make it after 2011 (with Louisville) in Dace Kime, Anthony Kidston and Shay Smiddy and all got on the field and I missed it.”
Hits and runs and strikeouts aside, the main part of the day was just the chance to see friends and teammates in person once again.
“It couldn’t have gone any better,” noted Rutter. “The stars aligned those four days and brought friends together, teammates together, fraternity brothers together that all had a special bond with Defiance College. It’ll never leave us.”
For Woodley, a Minnesota native, being an honorary member of the fraternity meant just as much.
“This group’s interesting, they pulled me in even though I obviously didn’t coach them,” said the current DC headman. “The last six, seven, eight years, this group has gotten together during summers and put together golf outings and dinners and to be part of that group is really special. For me it was about listening to them tell their stories at Defiance College and to be pulled into that group was outstanding.
“I don’t know if all those stories are true or not but they all have a passion for the baseball program at Defiance College and have a passion for each other.”
As if the group wasn’t plenty acquainted already, the 11-hour drive to Omaha was something the local quartet had to make twice. After their departing flight was canceled prior to the trip, the group learned that their return flight had been canceled in the process. Woodley had planned on driving back to Defiance while the other three took a plane.
“Honestly the trip wasn’t bad, the four of us in the truck. I don’t think anyone got bored,” said Woodley. It is what it is, it worked out and we made a positive out of the situation.”
“There’s nothing I would change, except maybe getting the flight.”
With baseball back in 2021, the diamond knowledge and love for the game provided the perfect setting for a Jacket flashback.
“Life’s about relationships,” said Held. “If you don’t have an event to reunite at, it’s not going to happen a lot of times. The event was the College World Series but the gift was the stories and the time spent together. It’s been almost 40 years but it really didn’t seem any different. That’s what life’s all about, keeping those relationships.”
Added the DHS mentor: “We were down in the count but we went oppo (opposite field) and got a base hit to right field.”
