The loss of the 2020 season from the COVID-19 pandemic affected programs differently across the state.
Some programs had a group of seniors-to-be marking a peak of talent cycling through that never got the chance to complete the path. Others had large groups departing after the 2019 season and a group of newcomers lost out on the chance to develop with more playing time.
Very few teams are in Tinora’s shoes, however, as the lost year didn’t take away a season for the baseball team’s seniors.
Because there weren’t any.
A bevy of underclassmen were primed to take a step for Tinora a year ago as the Rams finished 6-0 in the Green Meadows Conference, tying with Antwerp for the league title and extending a to three straight league crowns.
With a loss in a talented Division III district notwithstanding, the then-sophomore class had high hopes of taking charge as the veterans of the roster.
Fast forward to the homestretch of their senior seasons and the group of Marcus and Max Grube, Zach Spychala, Kade Vogelsong, Andrew Imthurn and Jacob Bailey are looking to make their own mark.
The group is well on its way as the Rams sit at 17-3 overall, alone atop the GMC standings at a perfect 5-0 with at least a share of the league title in hand while ripping off a 12-game winning streak.
“It would’ve been a lot different because we didn’t have a senior last year and .. I think we’d have been a lot better this year if we had that last year,” said longtime Tinora coach Brent Renollet. “But everybody went through it and everybody would like to have been a little bit better.
“The depth that we have is great to have because when somebody’s a little sore, somebody’s got a wrist hurt, we can put somebody else in and we don’t lose anything.”
Much of the Rams’ success this season has come from a scorching campaign at the plate. As a team, Tinora enters this weekend with a .385 batting average with 42 extra-base hits and 230 runs scored.
Imthurn leads the senior contingent with a .429 average, 27 hits and 21 RBIs while Marc Grube (.422, 27 hits, 29 RBIs, 25 runs), Max Grube (.339, 19 hits, 20 RBIs), Vogelsong (.357, 10 hits, 13 runs, seven RBIs, 2-0, 3.13 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 15.2 innings), Bailey (.111, nine at-bats) and Spychala (.235, four hits, eight RBIs) have also found key ways to contribute.
The junior class also provides plenty of punch with juniors Nolan Schafer (team-high .431 average, 35 runs, 13 steals), Cole Commisso (.400, 26 hits, 28 RBIs, seven doubles, 3-0, 3.27 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 15 innings), Jayden Bergman (.405, 15 hits, 11 RBIs), Tristan Birks (.371, 13 hits, 11 RBIs, 2-0, 2.19 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 16 innings), Bryce Bailey (.378, 17 hits, 18 runs, 14 RBIs) and Casen Wolfrum (.375, 12 hits, 13 RBIs, 2-0, 4.12 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 18.2 innings) seeing time, with Ben Mendez providing depth and KP Delarber sitting out with an arm injury from football season. Sophomore Christian Commisso (.396, 18 hits, 14 RBIs, seven doubles) also adds some key play for the Rams.
“We’ve been through all the four years together and … when we get into those close games, we know we can count on each other and rely on each other,” said Vogelsong. “We all know we can make plays on the field and just having that trust in each other, it builds our confidence.”
Imthurn has come on strong as a senior with a 6-0 record on the mound, 38 strikeouts, and a 1.81 ERA in 31 innings. His growth was apparent to Renollet during the Rams’ comeback win over Antwerp in a battle of league unbeatens on Thursday as the senior hurler shook off a slow start where he gave up a two-run homer to complete the contest and help set the stage for a 5-4 Tinora triumph.
“When I went out to the mound and he says, I want to finish, I’m not sure he’d have done that other years,” said Renollet of closing out the Archers. “That’s maturity and the way he put the ball in play with two strikes … that’s growing up and that’s doing what we’re asking them to do.”
Said Imthurn: “It meant a lot to get rolling so fast because we were going to be so young with losing last year. I think we’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason to really get ready.
“Everyone’s sharing it equally and you can rely on everybody else as a teammate. When we can go one through nine and hit over .400, it just takes a load off everybody and we can play loose.”
For brothers Marcus and Max Grube, the campaign is an extra-special one.
Both twins are three-sport athletes for Tinora with stellar seasons on the football field and basketball court already under their belts. The latter would have likely missed the 2020 season with injury but with both back and primed for their senior years, 2021 and its success has meant that much more.
“It’s something you can’t really describe,” said Max of playing alongside his brother the last four years. “I’ve been doing it my whole life so I’m kinda used to it but having him out there always helps. It’s like my other half out there. “
Added Marcus: “It’s nice to have someone really close to you, especially when it’s your twin brother so the fact that you can do that is really special.”
Another bit of motivation for the 2021 Rams is keeping up the tradition set by the program in Renollet’s tenure. Though this year’s seniors were in elementary school when the Tinora program rattled off four straight trips to state, capped by the 2014 state title.
The Grube twins’ older brother Mathias was a member of the 2014 state title team, with a little jewelry to hold over his younger siblings’ head.
“Our brother won the state title and we have a little chip on our shoulder,” said Marcus with a smile. “It helps out a little bit because he’s got a ring so we’re going to try too.”
