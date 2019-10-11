KALIDA — Following six seasons under Joe Recker, Kalida has found a familiar face to lead the Wildcat baseball program in former standout Chad Ehrnsberger.
Ehrnsberger was a star in the mid-1990s for Kalida, earning first-team all-PCL honors four times and helped lead the Wildcats to the 1995 state semifinals. The new Wildcat skipper played Division I college ball at Ohio State and Central Florida before a nine-year professional career.
The former Wildcat and Buckeye has coaching stops at Ohio Northern as an assistant while having been head coach for the Lima Locos summer collegiate league team and for the Van Wert American Legion team the past three years.
Recker resigned in early August after six years at the helm, having guided the Wildcats to four straight PCL titles over the past four years along with two regional runner-up finishes and a 99-47 record in that span.
