Wisler scoreless in eighth
OAKLAND, Calif. — Bryan grad Matt Wisler was one of six pitchers used by the Tampa Bay Rays in a 10-7 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
Wisler pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Rays, using just 13 pitches to retire the side without a hit or walk given up and striking out one. The 29-year-old reliever and former Golden Bear has made 10 appearances and two starts for Tampa Bay with 11 strikeouts, two walks and a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings.
Murray makes debut
INDIANAPOLIS — Defiance High School grad Shea Murray made his 2022 season debut Tuesday for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and was tagged with a blown save in a 6-3 loss to the Louisville Bats.
Murray, a former DHS and Ohio State standout, allowed three hits, including a home run, and two runs in the fifth inning for the Indians, a Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate. Murray tallied two walks and a strikeout in the outing, his first at the Triple-A level in his fourth minor league season.
Miley fires three zeroes
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bryan grad Deylen Miley had his best outing of the year for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) on Tuesday, pitching three scoreless frames in a 1-0 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs.
Miley, a 24-year-old right-handed reliever, came on in the sixth inning and pitched to the ninth for the Woodpeckers, a Houston Astros’ affiliate. The former Golden Bear struck out four and walked one, allowing two base hits but no runs. The outing lowered Miley’s season ERA to 3.12 in five appearances and two starts with a 2-1 record, 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 17.1 innings.
