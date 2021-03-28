WAUSEON - One swing gave Defiance a chance, which is all the Bulldogs needed. Stymied on offense for six innings, Defiance got a big swing from Camden Roth in the seventh to send the game into an extra inning, where the Bulldogs broke the game open in a season-opening 7-3 win at Wauseon.
The host Indians tallied a run in the bottom of the second and the game stayed 1-0 until the seventh. In the top of the seventh, Roth stated the frame by hitting a fly ball into the air in leftfield, where the carried the fence for a solo shot to tie the game.
"Camden had a great exhibition season," stated Defiance coach Tom Held. "It just got over the fence and gave us a chance."
Defiance continued to bat in the inning and had a chance to take the lead. A squeeze bunt by Jack Mortier didn't get out far enough at the plate and the runner was tagged out. A runner was later caught stealing to end the inning.
After Wauseon went down in the bottom of the frame, the game moved to an extra inning. In the eighth, the dreaded leadoff walk came back to hurt the Indians. Walks to Wade Liffick and Drew Kellermyer put two runners on for David Jimenez, who laid down a bunt to move the runners to second and third.
"The key at-bat was Wade Liffick," Held said of the eighth inning. "He was down 0-2 and battled back for a leadoff walk. Leadoff walks score 90% of the time in high school baseball."
Jacob Howard kept the lineup moving by slapping a single into left, scoring both the runners. Howard moved to second on the throw to the infield. After an intentional walk, Roth followed with a single, again through the left side, to extend the lead to 5-1.
"We walked four guys in the final inning, that's a recipe for a big inning," said Wauseon coach Trent Thomas.
After a strikeout for the second out, Jayden Jerger stepped to the plate. He put two more runs on the scoreboard with a blast to left.
"Hitting is contagious, there is no doubt about it," added Held. "Credit our guys for hanging in there. Realistically, this game could have ended 1-0. We could have back and said we couldn't score a run, we got picked off twice, the runner that did score we walked, we could be looking at all the negatives.
All of a sudden we score seven, as we swung the bats well. It's like a basketball game where there is 75-80 possessions," continued Held. You lose by one point and you find everything wrong. You win by one point and you find everything you did right."
Wauseon did come back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. With runners at second and third, Hunter Nofziger hit a tapper back to the mound, where a run scored as Nofziger was thrown out. Easton Delgado followed with a shot to center that was tracked down, which turned into a sac fly.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the second when after an infield single and two walks, Jude Armstrong lifted a single over the shortstop's head just onto the outfield grass to plate a run.
Howard settled down on the mound after that, starting a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat.
"He's not overpowering by no means," Held said of his starting pitcher. "He's that crafty lefty. The bases loaded double play was a huge play. A lot of times you'll take that and throw it over the catcher's head or something. We executed that well."
Defiance had a chance to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Jerger hit a leadoff double and eventually moved to third on a groundout. He would be left stranded there as a strikeout ended the threat.
In the bottom of the inning, Wauseon put runners on first and third, however Jimenez came on to pitch and got a strikeout to end the inning.
"We left seven runners on base," explained Thomas. "In a game against them (Defiance), you can't do that."
Jimenez came on in relief of Howard, who worked 4.2 innings and allowed a run on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
Connar Penrod started for the Indians and held the Bulldogs to four hits in five innings with five strikeouts.
"He was a bulldog out there," said Held. "He made big pitches when he needed to. I thought we had great ABs against him."
Both coaches did agree that after missing the 2020 spring season, it was good to be back on the diamond to play a varsity game.
"It was a game that counted," said Held. "We were fortunate enough to get 30 games in last summer, so these guys got to play, unlike a lot of people. It's great to be back and be pretty normal."
"Being out and playing against someone this spring season is huge," said Thomas. "It felt like Christmas morning. I was out here early. It was great."
Defiance 000 000 16 - 7 10 2
Wauseon 010 000 02 - 3 8 1
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (3.1 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts). Others: Jacob Howard.
Losing pitcher: Ryan Marks (0.1 innings, 2 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Connar Penrod, Brady Thomas, Hunter Nofziger.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Camden Roth home run, 2 singles 3 RBI; Jayden Jerger home run, double, 2 RBI; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Jacob Howard single, 2 RBI. (Wauseon) - Kolton DeGroff 2 singles; Connar Penrod 2 singles; Hunter Nofziger RBI; Eli Delgado RBI; Jude Armstrong single, RBI.
