Both Defiance and Fairview were able to step up in key situations to split a high school summer baseball doubleheader Wednesday at Defiance.
In the opener, Mark Butler and Bradyn Shaw limited the Apaches to three singles in a 5-0 win.
Defiance played a little small ball to open the scoring. Jacob Howard walked to start the bottom of the first, then swiped second. He scored on a Shaw sac bunt. They produced another run in the third when Aidan Kiessling hit a leadoff single, then advanced to two bases on a wild pitch and groundout. He scored on a passed ball.
Camden Roth scored on an error in the fourth to extend the lead to 3-0.
Jack Mortier provided the big pop in the fifth with a two-run single to right.
Butler went the first five innings and held the Apaches to a pair of singles with three walks and three strikeouts. Shaw allowed a hit and a walk over the final two frames.
“We’re really happy, we’re really deep pitching,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “You add a couple more PR’s, Jayden (Jerger) and Bradyn Shaw both hit 84 on the gun. Our velocities have continued to climb and that’s going help us next spring. The future is bright. I couldn’t be happier.”
In the nightcap, Fairview came up with enough big plays in the top of the seventh to salvage a split in the double dip with a 3-1 decision.
After a single and two walks loaded the bases, Cade Ripke and Caleb Frank were able to deliver run-scoring singles to break a 1-all tie and give the Apaches the advantage.
The Bulldogs went right to work in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap. Roth lined a single to left to score Simeon Sweeney for a quick 1-0 advantage.
Fairview snapped its scoreless inning streak against the Bulldogs in the fourth inning of the second game when Ryan Richards drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game.
“We don’t have a lot of games this summer but just being able to get on the field and do something (is big),” said Fairview skipper Andy Singer. “This was a good experience for some of the young guys ... You can’t get anything better than competition and experience against teams like Defiance.”
Southpaw Austin Bostater pitched six strong innings, allowing three hits and only one run before giving way to reliever Brady Karzynow, who picked up the win with a scoreless seventh, stranding the tying run at first following a flyout in foul territory to end the contest.
Both sides will face Bryan in their next contests next week. Defiance will host a doubleheader Tuesday against the Golden Bears while Fairview takes on Bryan on Wednesday.
Game 1
Fairview 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
Defiance 101 120 x – 5 12 0
Winning pitcher: Mark Butler (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Bradyn Shaw.
Losing pitcher: Caleb Frank (3 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Ronnie Adkins.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) – Camden Roth 2 singles, double; Jack Mortie single, 2 RBI; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, RBI; Wade Liffick 2 singles; Dade Robinson RBI. (Fairview) – Caleb Frank 2 singles.
Game 2
Fairview 000 100 2 — 3 8 1
Defiance 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Records: Defiance 15-5, Fairview 6-3.
Winning pitcher: Brady Karzynow (1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Austin Bostater.
Losing pitcher: Jack Mortier (2 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jayden Jerger.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Austin Bostater 3 singles; Cade Ripke single, RBI; Caleb Frank single, RBI; Ryan Richards single, RBI. (Defiance) — Camden Roth single, double, RBI.
