BLUFFTON, Ohio – In a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference road game on Thursday, the Defiance College baseball team lost to the Bluffton University Beavers, 13-6, at Memorial Field.
Defiance got out to a great start by scoring three times in the top of the first inning but Bluffton responded with four runs in the bottom half. The Beavers tacked on single runs in the second and third innings before a seven-run fifth gave them a 13-3 lead. The Yellow Jackets answered with three runs in the sixth to conclude the scoring.
BU had 14 hits and made four errors, compared to seven and two, respectively, for the guests. With runners in scoring position, DC was only 2 for 17 (.118) while Bluffton finished 5 for 12 (.417). Defiance left 12 runners on base and the hosts four.
Nate Kaffenbarger produced two hits, including a double and run scored for the Yellow Jackets while Lane Good also doubled and drove in a run. Michael Reese contributed an RBI single and run scored while Nolan Kestner had the squad’s other hit and scored.
Daniel Tomalak was DC’s starting and losing pitcher after striking out one over four innings. In relief, freshman Billy McNamara tossed four innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts and no walks.
Defiance is 5-19 overall and in the HCAC while the Beavers improve to 10-15. The Jackets are slated to host a conference doubleheader with Mount St. Joseph University this Saturday at 1 p.m.
