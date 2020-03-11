FORT MYERS, Fla. – On Tuesday in the 30th Annual Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic at the Lee County Player Development Complex, the Defiance College baseball team picked up two one-run wins over the Wisconsin Lutheran College Warriors. Defiance won the opening game of the doubleheader, 3-2, before posting a 4-3 victory.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 4-2 overall on the year while Wisconsin Lutheran is 0-5.

In the first contest, the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before DC scored twice in the third and once in the fifth to establish a 3-1 advantage.

The Warriors jumped out to another 1-0 lead in game two before the Yellow Jackets again came back with three unanswered runs and led, 3-1, after one inning. WLC tied things up with a couple of runs in the fourth inning, but DC responded with the winning run in the fifth on a clutch, two-out single by Nate Kaffenbarger.

