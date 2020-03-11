FORT MYERS, Fla. – On Tuesday in the 30th Annual Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic at the Lee County Player Development Complex, the Defiance College baseball team picked up two one-run wins over the Wisconsin Lutheran College Warriors. Defiance won the opening game of the doubleheader, 3-2, before posting a 4-3 victory.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 4-2 overall on the year while Wisconsin Lutheran is 0-5.
In the first contest, the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before DC scored twice in the third and once in the fifth to establish a 3-1 advantage.
The Warriors jumped out to another 1-0 lead in game two before the Yellow Jackets again came back with three unanswered runs and led, 3-1, after one inning. WLC tied things up with a couple of runs in the fourth inning, but DC responded with the winning run in the fifth on a clutch, two-out single by Nate Kaffenbarger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.