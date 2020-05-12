This week, in conjunction with the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Defiance College and its athletic department are honoring seniors who were part of spring sports in 2020.
Baseball is the first sport featured and the seniors on this year’s team included Derek Angelone, Will Bohlman, Zac Brazen, Jon Brown, Ben Bucklew, Paris Creek, Grant Curavo and Jude Neary.
DEREK ANGELONE - Catcher
Hometown: Gibsonburg.
High School: Gibsonburg.
Four years in the program (also on the football team for four seasons)
Graduation Date: May 2020
Degree: Bachelor of Science, Science Education
Future Plans: “I am looking at opportunities to become a graduate assistant for a football program and work toward a master’s degree, but if needed I will take a year off being a substitute teacher in the meantime, and take classes while coaching locally.”
Why You Chose DC: “I chose DC for the people, and I wanted to be able to get an education and continue my athletic career at the same time. The college surpassed all my expectations during my time at DC.”
Favorite DC Memory: “Too many great times to choose from to just pick one; beating Bluffton twice in football, sweeping Transy and Franklin in baseball last year, making the conference tournament and getting to spend an extra weekend in the hotel with all the guys while playing ball and not worrying about class. Those are all up there.”
Career Statistics: (all from 2018-19 season) — seven games, 11 at-bats, one double, one RBI, .091 average.
WILL BOHLMAN — Pitcher
Hometown: Centerville.
High School: Centerville.
Three years in the program (transfer)
Graduation Date: May 2020
Degrees: B.S., Sport Management/Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration
Future Plans: “I’ll be coming back to Defiance to get my MBA.”
Why You Chose DC: “I chose DC because it felt like a great opportunity to learn and grow.”
Favorite DC Memory: “My favorite memory was making the tournament last season.”
Career Statistics: 17 appearances, 10 starts, 1-7 record, 47 innings pitched, one save, 18 strikeouts, 7.09 ERA.
ZAC BRAZEN — Pitcher
Hometown: Oxford.
High School: Oxford Talawanda.
Four years in the program
Graduation Date: December 2020
Degree: B.S., Integrated Mathematics
Future Plans: “Plans after graduation for right now would be getting into the MAE (Master of Education) at Defiance and that would make me eligible for my last year of baseball.”
Why You Chose DC: “I chose DC because it was around where my parents were raised and it gives me a chance to live my dream of playing college baseball. The moment I met my teammates, DC felt like home to me.”
Favorite DC Memory: “My favorite moment of being a DC student-athlete would either be when we beat Anderson in our conference tournament last year (2019) or when we clinched for our conference tournament last year (2019). I have a video of us getting the final out of the game and the announcer saying we made it to the tournament, and that video still gives me chills because of how special that moment was for my teammates and our program.”
Career Statistics: 29 appearances, 3-3 record, two saves, 40 innings, 22 strikeouts, 5.40 ERA.
JON BROWN — Pitcher
Hometown: Haskins.
High School: Otsego.
Four years in the program
Graduation Date: May 2020
Degree: B.A., Business Administration
Future Plans: “After graduation I hope to begin a career with a large company, while also pursuing a master’s degree.”
Why You Chose DC: “I chose DC for the opportunity to play baseball at the next level, while also being able to earn a quality education. I also chose DC due to the outstanding coaches and professors that I would have the opportunity to learn from.”
Favorite DC Memory: “Competing in the 2019 HCAC Tournament.”
Career Statistics: 31 appearances, 24 starts, 12-5 record, 136.1 innings, 70 strikeouts, 4.62 ERA.
BEN BUCKLEW — Catcher/Infielder
Hometown: Archbold.
High School: Archbold.
Three years in the program (transfer)
Graduation Date: 2021
Degree: B.A., Accounting
Future Plans: “Get a job in accounting under my father.”
Why You Chose DC: “Close to home and have family close.”
Favorite DC Memory: “It’s a great program to come into schooling- and athletic-wise, and was the best fit.”
Career Statistics: 77 games, 266 at-bats, 81 hits, eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 34 RBIs, .305 average.
PARIS CREEK - Pitcher
Hometown: Bryan.
High School: Bryan.
Five years in the program
Graduation Date: May 2020
Degrees: B.A., Business Administration/B.S., Sport Management
Future Plans: “Work until I have the job I want and begin paying off student loans.”
Why You Chose DC: “I chose DC because I wanted to continue my athletic career and the size made me feel at home while still being at college.”
Favorite DC Memory: “Making a run in the HCAC Tournament.”
Career Statistics: 32 appearances, 11 starts, 6-3 record, one save, 81 innings, 36 strikeouts, 3.67 ERA.
GRANT CURAVO — Pitcher
Hometown: Northwood.
High School: Oregon Cardinal Stritch.
Three years in the program (transfer)
Graduation Date: May 2020
Degree: B.S., Criminal Justice (minor, religious studies)
Future Plans: “Apply for the Ohio State Patrol.”
Why You Chose DC: “Best friend Jude Neary.”
Favorite DC Memory: “Clinching a spot for the conference tournament.”
Career Statistics: 20 appearances, one start, 1-2 record, two saves, 21 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts, 12.86 ERA.
JUDE NEARY — Infielder
Hometown: Toledo.
High School: Oregon Cardinal Stritch.
Four years in the program
Graduation Date: May 2020
Degree: B.A., Business Administration
Future Plans: “My plan after graduation is to finish my MBA while working full time.”
Why You Chose DC: “I chose DC because it felt like a home from the minute I stepped on campus and the guys made it feel like a family.”
Favorite DC Memory: “My favorite memory as a student-athlete is beating Anderson in the conference tournament in 2019.”
Career Statistics: 87 games, 260 at-bats, 55 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, 30 RBIs, 11 steals, .212 average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.