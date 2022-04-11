The Defiance College baseball team dropped a pair of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference games to league-leading Franklin on Sunday afternoon at Defiance High School, falling 10-2 in the opener before suffering a 7-4 defeat in 10 innings in game two.
In the opener, DC (6-14, 1-5 HCAC) halved a 2-0 fifth-inning deficit with a Nate Kaffenbarger RBI double. However, the Grizzlies (20-6, 5-1) broke the game open with a three-run sixth inning and another tally in the seventh. Sophomore Trent Murdock (Liberty Center) added the other DC run in the seventh on an RBI single. Cohen Nies took the loss with 5.1 innings of work. Allowing five runs while striking out seven while Murdock had two base knocks.
The nightcap saw DC rally from a 4-0 deficit as two RBI groundouts and a wild pitch tallied three runs for the Yellow Jackets. After sophomore Billy McNamara doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, pinch-runner Tyler Dehan reached third after escaping a pickoff attempt and rundown before scoring the tying run on an RBI single by Josh Vischer.
Senior Tyler Hines took the loss for Defiance as Franklin tallied three runs in the top of the 10th.
DC will return to action Wednesday at Ohio Wesleyan for a single nine-inning game at 4 p.m.
