TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Defiance College baseball was bested by one of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s preseason favorites during a league-opening doubleheader on Sunday with losses of 10-2 and 5-3. The contests were moved from their original Saturday date and location from Defiance to Terre Haute due to wet field conditions but Defiance still served as the home squad in both contests.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 3-12 and 0-2 in the HCAC with the third and fourth consecutive losses. The Fighting Engineers, ranked second in the HCAC’s preseason poll, added two more in the win column to climb to 9-6 and 2-0 atop the conference standings after the first weekend of league play.
In the opening game, Defiance’s Cohen Nies (2-1) and R-H’s Ian Kline (2-2) battled closely for five innings, with the Engineers plating two runs in the third. After Mitchell Roever reached for DC in the first inning, stole second and took third on a Trent Murdock (Liberty Center) fielder’s choice, Kline retired 11 straight Yellow Jackets until an Austin Horning (Pettisville) single in the fifth.
The second contest saw Rose-Hulman plate three runs in the first inning off DC starter Sam Thombs. DC climbed back into it with a Josh Vischer single in the second inning and Gunner Gregg laced his second homer of the season in the fourth inning.
DC will return to action in the first of eight straight scheduled home games Tuesday against Terra State at 4 p.m.
