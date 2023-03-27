DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Defiance College baseball was bested by one of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s preseason favorites during a league-opening doubleheader on Sunday with losses of 10-2 and 5-3. The contests were moved from their original Saturday date and location from Defiance to Terre Haute due to wet field conditions but Defiance still served as the home squad in both contests.

