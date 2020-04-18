The Ohio American Legion Department of Baseball announced dates for the 2020 state tournament.

The tournament will be held from Aug. 5-9 at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

No dates have been set for district tournaments, but they must be completed by July 31. Last season, Napoleon played in the First District tournament at Ottawa’s Memorial Park with Ottawa, Pemberville, Toledo and Findlay.

The River Bandits eliminated Ottawa after dropping in the loser’s bracket but eventually fell to district champion Pemberville.

