Bryan product Matt Wisler has seen plenty in his six-year major league career, be it a move from the rotation to the bullpen, from trades to free-agent signings and a run of seven pro teams in three seasons.
2021 might take the cake for the 29-year-old righthander as the slider specialist did something very rare at the major league level, compete for the team with the best record in the American League and the National League.
Wisler signed with the San Francisco Giants on a one-year, $1.15 million deal in Dec. 2020 and had high hopes for 2021 following an outstanding season with the Minnesota Twins in 2020 (18 appearances, 1.07 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 14 walks, one save, five holds).
Things got off to a rocky start with the Giants as Wisler allowed three runs and two hits in an Opening Day loss to Seattle and a blown save and loss against the Padres on back-to-back days that kept his ERA above 10.00 for the month of April. Wisler did rebound with a stretch from April 19-May 16 that saw the reliever allow just three runs in over 10.2 innings and nine appearances with an 11-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
On June 11, however, Wisler was traded with cash from San Francisco to American League power and eventual A.L. East champion Tampa Bay for a minor leaguer and from there, plenty changed.
“I definitely couldn’t have landed in a better place,” said Wisler. “I was disappointed that the results in San Fran weren’t better to help what they did over there but to get picked up by the Rays in that situation was amazing. To pitch for the best A.L. team and the history of that team in how they develop guys and build their team was really exciting.
“June was definitely a hectic month for us,” admitted the former Golden Bear standout. “It was quite the month, packing up the place with my wife in San Francisco and she drove our stuff down to southern California with her mom, where we’re going to put down some roots, and then me flying out to Florida to join the team.”
Wisler’s change of scenery was a positive as the righty recorded a 2-3 record with a 2.15 ERA across 27 appearances for Tampa Bay with a save, 36 strikeouts and just five walks. Including his time with the Giants, the reliever finished with a 3-5 record, 62 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 3.70 ERA in 48.2 innings of work.
The improvement in-season came from some tweaks and a return to 2020 form, explained Wisler.
“The biggest thing was early in the year, we found a mechanical flaw that stopped me from throwing my slider as well,” said Wisler, who threw his slider a whopping 90.9 percent of the time in his 787 pro pitches in 2021, according to MLB’s Baseball Savant website. “My pitching coach with the Giants got it closer to how it was when I was with the Twins and it was more consistent. I think I’ve had my best year of maintaining things and staying comfortable in my mechanics.
Being on the mound more often has also been a positive.
“Pitching a lot more often with the Rays helped me get into more of a rhythm,” added Wisler. “To be a part of that team, the people, the coaching staff, the players are some of the best I’ve been around. The way they shift their focus on how they evaluate players and their roster is awesome. They stack their bullpen with eight, nine guys at a time that could be closers on other teams.”
Wisler’s Tampa tenure wasn’t without hiccups, however, as the right hander was sidelined on two different occasions with inflammation and an injury on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Wisler spent time on the injured list from Aug. 16 to Sept. 8 with a pair of minor league rehab outings and faced one batter on Sept. 8 before again going on the IL. The righty was reinstated on Sept. 30 and added to the playoff roster for the division champion Rays heading into the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.
“It was incredibly frustrating,” admitted Wisler. “Everything else in my body felt good except for my middle finger. I don’t know why it happened or how it happened, but hopefully it never comes back.
“I’d never really dealt with an injury like this before. There were days when it felt good and I thought I could go but it’d flare up again. It affected my slider too much and obviously that’s what makes me successful.”
Wisler made two playoff appearances, marking his first taste of the MLB postseason. The first was a struggle as the righty aggravated the injury in Game 2 and gave up two hits, including a three-run go-ahead home run to J.D. Martinez in a 14-6 loss. Wisler also pitched in Game 3 at Fenway Park, retiring the side in order in a scoreless seventh inning.
The Rays fell 6-4 in 13 innings and were ousted by Boston, a disappointing end to an up-and-down season.
“Everyone dreams of playing in the postseason and plenty of players don’t get that opportunity,” said Wisler, who has pitched for the Braves, Reds, Padres, Mariners, Twins, Giants and Rays since hitting the majors in 2015. “I think it came down to a lack of preparation with my finger, trying to save it after that first outing, it came down to just getting into it and if it hurts, it hurts. If I can’t go, then shut it down but just battling through was the main thing.”
Entering his final year of arbitration at the major league level, Wisler is likely to be a Ray for 2022 but with the collective bargaining agreement between the MLB Players Association and team owners set to expire Dec. 1, rules for free agency and arbitration may change and alter Wisler’s status.
In his time in the majors, Wisler is 22-33 with three saves, 401 strikeouts and 150 walks with a 4.82 ERA in 463.1 total innings.
