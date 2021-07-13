NILES — Deylen Miley's path through baseball has taken plenty of turns as the 23-year-old Bryan graduate has seen school changes, position changes, league changes and even a pandemic.
The next change is one he's more than happy to roll with.
Minutes after the 20th and final round of the 2021 MLB Draft concluded on Tuesday afternoon, Miley received the call he'd dreamed of from a Houston Astros scout to let him know he would be a free agent signee of the organization.
"All you can ask for is an opportunity in the end," said Miley, a 2016 Bryan graduate and 6-2 righthander. "To have it come about so quickly as the draft concluded, it definitely wasn't what I expected. I wasn't real prepared to get drafted, being the age I am and having a doubled-up draft class this year.
"It was incredible (to get the call). To have an organiztion reach out that quickly meant a lot and showed how much they wanted me. I'm honored to be able to represent them and hopefully move forward through the organzition."
Miley, a 2016 Bryan graduate and 6-2 righthander, joins current Tampa Bay Ray Matt Wisler (2011), Justin Watts (2017), Chris Carpenter (2004), Joe Roebuck (1987) and Steve Fireovid (1978) as Golden Bears getting the professional nod but the former NWOAL Player of the Year took the long way around.
After starting his post-Bryan career at Division II Tiffin University as a utility player, Miley transferred to then D-II Bellarmine University in Kentucky and played for the Knights for three seasons, including a transition to Division I and a move from a utility role as an infielder to both hitter and pitcher to exclusively pitching.
Miley racked up 86 strikeouts and a 3-5 record in 64.2 innings for Bellarmine in 2021, garnering attention from the newly-formed MLB Draft League. The six-team league was created to help provide an opportunity for draft-eligible players to get exposure for the MLB Draft.
With the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, located near Youngstown, the former Golden Bear made five starts and tallied a 2-1 record with a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts. None of his seven appearances had a bigger impact than his best one in a June 23 game against West Virginia.
With an Astros scout in attendance, already familiar with him after scouting eventual 2020 MLB draftee Brandon Pfaadt with Bellarmine a couple years ago, Miley racked up nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings and made an impression that has now paid off.
"It was definitely crucial and a key that I was able to play in the Draft League agaiosnt outside comptieiotn and guys my caliber and better," explained Miley. "It helped reinforce what type of player I am and the potential player I can be."
With a fastball, curveball and slider in his repertoire and a feel for the grind of the professional game, Miley now will turn his focus toward the minutiae of officially becoming an Astro.
The former all-Ohioan with Bryan will make his way to Houston's spring training facility West Palm Beach, Fla. to get a physical and a contract signed with the team before learning a potential destination in the minor leagues to begin his journey.
"It's been crazy, that's for sure. I'm sure I'm going to learn a lot more in the next couple days," said Miley. "It means a lot, it's definitely special. I'm sure some of the other guys that have been picked in drafts before me would say it's not even as much about being drafted and signed but it's about getting the opportunity.
"I can't thank the Bryan community enough and the traiditon of Bryan baseball. To be in the position I'm in, I couldn't imagine doing it in any other community. It's Bryan and it's even outside of Bryan, the Defiance's, the Edgerton's, the surrounding communities. They get how cool this is."
Though the journey for Miley is now just beginning in terms of a professional baseball path, the newest MLB pick to have donned Purple and Gold isn't afraid to look back with fondness on the trek to get to Tuesday's milestone.
"I'm happy to say ... when I look at my collegiate career, I see it without regrets," said Miley. "I hung up the bat last fall, I'm glad I didn't hang it up too late and I knew pitching would get me to the next level.
"To look back on what I've accomplished as a person and a player, it's special and it's humbling. To see the struggles I had and the trials and tribulations, to be able to come out on top, it's very special. I can't thank God, my family and my friends enough for this chance."
