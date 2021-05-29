BRYAN — After a decade in charge of the program, Jeff Inselmann announced his resignation as head baseball coach at Bryan on Thursday.
Inselmann guided the Golden Bears to a 165-75 record in his tenure with the Bears, including NWOAL championships in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and a near-miss at the Division II state tournament in 2014 that saw the Bears fall to Sandusky Perkins 1-0 in 10 innings.
“Over the last 10 years, I have been extremely fortunate to lead the Bryan baseball program as their head coach. However, after much consideration through the last year, I’m today announcing my resignation as the head baseball coach at Bryan High School, effective immediately,” Inselmann said in a letter to the Bryan Board of Education. “With the hard work, dedication and countless hours of commitment by players and coaches, we were able to achieve a record of 165-75 in the last 10 years … the most important thing that I am most proud of is how our Bryan baseball program is respected for doing things the right way. Regardless of victory or defeat, we wanted to be known as a class program.”
Citing a desire to spend more time with his three children, Inselmann steps away from the game after a decade at the helm of a program that he grew up rooting and playing against as the son of former Defiance and Patrick Henry coach Greg Inselmann and a PH graduate himself.
“As my kids are getting older and more involved in activities, I’ve found it very challenging to juggle a hectic schedule in being 100 percent committed to our (high school) baseball program and being able to see my kids play sports,” explained Inselmann. “I’ve always stressed to our players and coaches that in order to do things the right way, you’ve got to be all in and give it 100 percent effort. I don’t want to cut corners in maintaining a successful (high school) baseball program or being a supportive husband and father.
“I loved being the head baseball coach at Bryan High School, but I love being a father more.”
Bryan won sectional championships in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018 under Inselmann’s leadership competing in the always-tough Division II postseason and the equally-brutal Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
“I would like to thank all my players. Without quality players, a coach is nothing,” said Inselmann in the letter. “I’ve been so fortunate to coach so many great players that are even better people … Our coaching staff truly does love our players and would do anything for them. I would also like to thank the players’ parents for all of their support to the baseball program over the last decade.
“The biggest thank you goes to my wife Brooke who is the rock of our household keeping it all together. Her support and patience over the years to allow me to coach high school baseball has been amazing … Seeing her bring all three kids to home and away games to watch Dad coach and support our team means so much to me. I’d also like to thank my parents and my in-laws for their support over the years. Family means everything to us and that is the driving force of my decision.”
