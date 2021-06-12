ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Wisler will suit up for his seventh major league team as the former Bryan High School standout was dealt by the San Francisco Giants to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Wisler, 28, was sent with cash considerations from the Giants to the Rays for minor league prospect Michael Plassmeyer after being designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday.
The former Golden Bear was 1-2 in 21 appearances for San Francisco with a 6.05 ERA and 26 strikeouts with just six walks in 19.1 innings of work.
Wisler, who is out of minor league options, will join his fourth team in three years after playing 21 games with San Diego and 23 games with Seattle in 2019, having a career-best year with the Minnesota Twins in 2020 (1.07 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 25.1 innings) before signing as a free agent with the Giants in December 2020.
The 6-3 right-hander was a seventh-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2011 out of Bryan High School and has also seen time in his career with the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.
Wisler’s career totals in seven pro seasons are a 20-30 record, two saves, 61 starts, a 5.00 ERA and 365 strikeouts over 434 innings.
