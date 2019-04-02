SHERWOOD — Hunter Bostater and Blake Smith combined for a one-hitter as Fairview shutout Lakewood Park Christian, Ind. on Monday, 14-0.

Bostater also led the Apaches at the plate with a single and a double while Hunter Fritch chipped in with a pair of singles.

Lakewood Park 000 00 — 0 1 3

Fairview 21(10) 1x — 14 7 0

Records: Fairview 3-0, Lakewood Park 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Hunter Bostater (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Blake Smith.

Losing pitcher: Grant Merkel (2 innings, 5 runs, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Chris Shively, Blake Miller.

Leading hitters: (Lakewood Park) — Grant Merckel double. (Fairview) — Hunter Bostater single, double; Hunter Fritch 2 singles; Chayse Singer double.

Archbold 17, Hilltop 0

ARCHBOLD — Archbold banged out 14 hits in a 17-0 victory over Hilltop.

Jeron Williams went 3-for-4 for the Bluestreaks with three singles while Kade Kern added a double and a home run while driving in four.

Hilltop 000 00 — 0 2 6

Archbold 347 3x — 17 14 0

Records: Archbold 2-1, Hilltop 3-2.

Winning pitcher: Aiden Warnecke (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Losing pitcher: Connor Schlosser (2 innings, 9 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Skyler Butterfield.

Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Jeron Williams 3 singles, 3 RBIs; TJ Rice 2 singles; Kade Kern double, home run, 4 RBIs; Cory Erbskorn 2 singles; Drake Morhing double; Rigo Ramos double.

Tinora 5, Stryker 1

STRYKER — Tinora combined for a one-hitter and improved to 3-0 on the season with a 5-1 victory over Stryker.

Trey Hurtt led the Rams with a single and a double while Marcus Grube added two singles.

Tye Norden pitched six innings of no-hit baseball while fanning 12 for Tinora.

Tinora 100 000 4 — 5 6 1

Stryker 000 000 1 — 1 1 1

Records: Tinora 3-0, Stryker 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Tye Norden (6 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jayden Bergman.

Losing pitcher: Izayah Ferguson (4.2 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Izayuh Littin.

Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Trey Hurtt single, double; Marcus Grube 2 singles; Nolan Schafer double.

Edon 13, Edgerton 7

EDGERTON — Edon used a seven-run fifth inning to seize momentum and keep it for a 13-7 win over Edgerton.

Cole Vasquez hit three singles and a double for the Bombers while Austin Kiess added a single and a double.

Braydon Cape led the Bulldogs with two singles.

Edon 020 070 4 — 13 12 1

Edgerton 101 122 0 — 7 5 4

Records: Edon 3-1, Edgerton 1-5.

Winning pitcher: Aidan Muehlfeld (4 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cole Vasquez.

Losing pitcher: Nolan Swank (4.2 innings, 8 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Clayton Flegal, Creed Muehlfeld.

Leading hitters: (Edon) — Cole Vasquez 3 singles, double; Austin Kiess single, double; Dylan Mason 2 singles; Kelby Sapp 2 singles. (Edgerton) — Braydon Cape 2 singles.

Wauseon 12,

Cardinal Stritch 4

WAUSEON — Wauseon earned its first victory of the season after defeating Cardinal Stritch, 12-4.

Sean Brock paced the Indians with two singles and a solo home run while Brady Thomas added a pair of singles and a double.

Cardinal Stritch 002 020 0 — 4 5 3

Wauseon 205 320 x — 12 12 1

Records: Wauseon 1-4, Cardinal Stritch 0-3.

Winning pitcher: Connor Penrod (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jaden Conrad.

Losing pitcher: Collin Haddix (3 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Nolan Finch, Hunter Crippen.

Leading hitters: (Cardinal Stritch) — Kellen Garmon double. (Wauseon) — Sean Brock 2 singles, home run; Trent Armstrong 2 singles; Cody Figy 2 singles; Brady Thomas 2 singles, double.

Elida 4, Ottoville 1

ELIDA — Elida broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to put away Ottoville, 4-1.

Noah Adcock, Luke Berger and Jordan Davis each hit a double for the Bulldogs.

Ottoville 010 000 0 — 1 2 0

Elida 010 120 x — 4 7 0

Records: Elida 4-1, Ottoville 0-3.

Winning pitcher: Jordan Davis (5 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Matt Fish.

Losing pitcher: Brice Schroeder (3.2 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Carter Schnipke.

Leading hitters: (Elida) — Noah Adcock double; Luke Berger double; Jordan Davis double.

Delphos Jefferson 10,

Miller City 8

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson needed just six hits to outscore Miller City, 10-8.

Luke Taviano hit a double to lead the Jeffcats.

Eli Ellerbrock paced the Wildcats with a single and a double.

Miller City 005 100 2 — 8 7 4

Delphos Jefferson 031 231 x — 10 6 4

Records: Delphos Jefferson 2-3, Miller City 1-2.

Winning pitcher: Scalf (2 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Wiseman, Gallmeier.

Losing pitcher: Tyler Long (1 inning, 3 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Others: Caleb Giesken, Jacob Koenig, Ellerbrock.

Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Chase Kuhlman double; Cole Niese 2 singles; Eli Ellerbrock single, double. (Delphos Jefferson) — Taviano double.

Load comments