In the opener, Defiance was able to score in every inning to get the decision in five innings. The big frame was the third, where the Bulldogs tallied six runs. David Jimenez drove in four of the runs with an inside the park grand slam.
Dade Robinson ended the game with a three-run shot in the fifth.
The Bulldogs continued to hit in the nightcap. In the first inning, Jimenez, Bradyn Shaw andJayden Jerger all drove in a run with a single. It was a part of a six-run first frame.
Defiance kept going with three runs in the second and two in the third.
After single runs in the fourth and fifth, Napoleon added two runs in the sixth on an Angelo Gonzalez double.
Gm. 1
Napoleon 000 20 – 2 4 3
Defiance 226 13 – 14 13 1
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wolf (2 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Tanner Rubinstein, Grant).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) – David Jimenez single, double, home run, 4 RBI; Dade Robinson home run, 3 RBI; Jack Mortier double, RBI; Camden Roth single, triple, RBI; Wade Liffick single, RBI. (Napoleon) - Carter Burken single, RBI; Muncy single, RBI.
Gm. 2
Napoleon 000 112 0 – 4 5 3
Defiance 632 001 x – 12 13 4
Records: Defiance 10-4, Napoleon 3-4.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Dade Robinson, Evan Brown.
Losing pitcher: Zack Rosebrook (2 innngs, 9 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Jarrett Gerdeman, Caden Miller).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) – David Jimenez three singles, RBI; Jack Mortier double, single, 2 RBI; Mark Butler two singles, RBI; Bradyn Shaw two singles; Jayden Jerger single, 2 RBI; Simeon Sweeney single, RBI. (Napoleon) – Angelo Gonzalez double, 2 RBI; Caden Miller triple; Woods single, RBI.
