In a wild game that featured 28 runs and 27 hits, Napoleon Post #300 was able to score three runs in the fifth to take the lead, then add three more in the seventh as the River Bandits won in eight innings over Adrian (Mich.) Post #97, 15-13 in an American Legion game Tuesday at Defiance College.
Trailing 10-9 in the bottom of the fifth, Napoleon was able to tie the game when Hunter Hamilton (Delta) singled to start the frame, then advanced to second on an error. He moved to third on a bunt and scored when Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) lined a single to center.
Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) followed with a base hit with two runners on, giving the Bandits a 12-10 lead.
Napoleon took advantage of some miscues in the seventh to tack on three more runs.
Hamilton had a four-hit day, smacking a triple and driving in a run. Altaffer added two singles and a double and drove in two runs. Chase Clark (Antwerp) and Micah Bok (Holgate) also drove in two runs each in the win.
Adrian 220 421 02 – 13 11 7
Napoleon 413 130 3x – 15 16 4
Record: Napoleon 16-4.
Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (2 innings, 0 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: Cole Vasquez, Jackson Bergman, Blake Altaffer.
Losing pitcher: Savich (2 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Guana, Howard.
Leading hitters: (Adrian) – Guana 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Savich single, 3 RBIs; Emerson 3 singles, RBI; Hinkle 2 singles. (Napoleon) – Hunter Hamilton 3 singles, triple, RBI. Ethan Steinke triple, RBI; Blake Altaffer 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Chase Clark single, double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank 2 singles, double, RBI; Micah Bok single, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, RBI.
