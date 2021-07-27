LANCASTER – The offense was on full display for Napoleon Post 300 as the River Bandits opened the Ohio American Legion State baseball tournament with a 10-5 win over Jefferson County on Tuesday.
“Offensively, I was really happy with what we did today,” said Napoleon coach Chad Donsbach. “We swung the bats extremely well.
The Bandits got started in the top of the first with two runs. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) drew a two-out walk, then was able to score on a bobble on a hit by Chase Clark (Antwerp). Clark ended up at third when the throw from the outfield went out of play. Clark was able to score when an error allowed Caleb Frank (Fairview) to reach base.
Napoleon tacked on a run in the second when Nolan Schafer (Tinora) opened the frame with one of his three hits in the game. He was at third and scored when Austin Lichty (Antwerp) hit into a double play.
The 3-0 lead quickly grew to 6-0 in the fourth. Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) drove in a run with a double to center, then he was balked to third. Lichty and Yahraus hit back-to-back doubles to bring home two more runs. Rubinstein added a two-run double an inning later to make the score 8-0.
Jefferson County was able to get three runs in the bottom of fifth, thanks to a wild pitch and a hot shot through the shortstops legs.
Napoleon was able to pick two more runs up in the top of the seventh. Rubinstein safely bunted home Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) and Schafer was able to slide under the tag to score on a hit by Hunter Hamilton (Delta). Jefferson County closed the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
“That was a perfectly executed safety squeeze,” Donsbach said of Rubinstein.
The Napoleon product drove in four to lead the offensive attack.
“He had a big RBI double and made some nice plays at first on some errant throws,” added Donsbach, talking about the game Rubinstein had. “He was outstanding today.”
The bottom three hitters in the lineup for Napoleon (Schafer, Rubinstein and Hamilton) combined to have seven of the 11 hits the Bandits had in the game.
“We’ve kind of struggled at the top (of the order) here in the last few games,” admitted the Napoleon coach. “The bottom of the order came up with some big hits and gave them (the top) the opportunity to swing out of their funk a little bit. That was nice to see.”
The River Bandits did commit four errors in the field.
“If we want to continue, we’ll have to clean it up defensively,” stated Donsbach. “That was the big thing we talked about after the game. Two out of the three phases of the game today were pretty good, but that third phase we have to clean up if we want to get this done.”
Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) went the distance on the mound to get the win. He allowed five runs – on earned – on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in a solid 91-pitch effort.
“Blake Altaffer was Blake Altaffer on the mound,” said the Bandits skipper. “He was pounding the strike zone and had good command of the changeup and the breaking ball. That’s what he’s done all summer.”
Napoleon (28-9) advances to play Lancaster – 12-2 winner over Utica – in Wednesday’s winners bracket semifinals at 11:30 a.m.
Napoleon 210 320 2 – 10 11 4
Jefferson Co. 000 030 2 – 5 7 4
Records: Napoleon 28-9, Jefferson Co. 23-11.
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (7 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: George Ash (4 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Cooper Blackburn, Blake Connelly.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Tanner Rubinstein 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus single, double, RBI; Hunter Hamilton 2 singles, RBI; Austin Lichty double, RBI; Chase Clark single, RBI; Nolan Schafer 3 singles.
