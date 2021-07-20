OTTAWA – After losing a two-run lead in the top of the seventh, Napoleon Post 300 battled back and won on a Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) single against a drawn-in infield plated Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) to claim a 3-2 win over Findlay Post 3 at Memorial Park in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The win gave the River Bandits (27-9) the American Legion District 1 title and sends the group to the State tournament for the first time since 2017.
Yahraus stepped to the plate with one goal in a 2-all tie. Rubinstein singled to right to start the inning, then a bobble by the fielder allowed him to advance to second. Walks to Hunter Hamilton (Delta) and Austin Lichty (Antwerp) loaded the bases.
After fouling off a couple pitches, Yahraus was able to send a base hit through the infield to bring in the winning run and send the Bandits to the state tournament.
“We’ve had some bumps in the road here lately,” Yahraus said of the season. “Coach D (Chad Donsbach) keeps telling us if we’re in the game and ready to play, we could be really good. We just have to keep that mindset. We just get more focused and get better every day.”
Yahraus was the only batter losing pitcher Ashton Bour faced in the game.
“I knew he was coming in and not throwing as hard,” Yahraus said of facing Bour. “I wanted to get a good pitch to drive one, even if it was a deep fly ball to the outfield to score a run. I just wanted to score a run.”
Findlay was able to tie the game with two outs in the top of the seventh. Kaleb Wilkensen singled between two strikeouts, then a ground ball between that Hamilton had trouble with kept the inning alive.
With new life, Adam Sendlbach and Seth Sleasman were able to drive in runs.
“We were hoping we could make a couple plays there,” River Bandit coach Chad Donsbach said of the top of the seventh. “That’s the way baseball is sometimes. The ball didn’t bounce our way.”
Donsbach elected to not say anything about what had happened during the top of the inning before Napoleon took its final at-bats.
“At that point, I think it was better that I stay away,” said the veteran skipper.
Rubinstein opened the bottom of the seventh with a slicer to right that went for two bases.
That’s huge, absolutely huge,” Donsbach said the leadoff hit. “Taking the extra base when the rightfielder bobbled it was absolutely huge. It takes the bunt out of the play. We had three shots at driving the run in from second base.”
The River Bandits got out of trouble in the top of the first, then was able to manufacture a run in the bottom of the frame. Findlay had runners on second and third with one out, but Napoleon starter Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) was able to get back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.
In the bottom of the inning, Austin Lichty (Antwerp) walked to start the frame, then moved to second on a bunt by Yahraus. He was able to score from there on an error.
Bergman did his part to make sure the 1-0 lead held up. His two punchouts to end the first started a run of 11 outs in a row. He got eight out via the strikeout, with Bergman sending down the side in the fourth.
Bergman, who had his night end after allowing Seth Sleasman to reach in the sixth, went five innings with two hits and two walks and 10 strikeouts.
“He had five great innings, but he had three innings in there were he had some high-impact pitches,” Donsbach said of his starting pitcher. “In the first innings they got two guys on, and the third they had a couple of guys on. He was ahead of hitters all night, until the sixth when he started to lose some gas a little bit. We got everything we could out of him.”
Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) came on and got help from a double play started by Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) to work out of trouble in the sixth.
Adkins worked the final two innings to get the win. He opened the tournament by getting a four-inning save against Findlay in the opener of the tournament.
“Credit him for keeping his composure,” Donsbach said of Adkins. “We’ve seen two Nate Adkins’ this summer. When he first started, he was a little shaky and didn’t have good command. The last few times he’s been up, he’s been lights out.”
Napoleon will now get a week off to prepare for the State tournament in Lancaster.
“It’s huge,” stated Donsbach on heading back to the state tournament. “Our success of the season is determined by this (the district) and beyond. To get back to Lancaster is huge for the program.”
The River Bandits will face Jefferson County in the opening round of the tournament on July 27 at 2 p.m.
Findlay 000 000 2 – 2 5 2
Napoleon 100 001 1 – 3 4 3
Record: Napoleon 27-9.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Jackson Bergman.
Losing pitcher: Ashton Bour (0 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Ethan Canterbury.
Leading hitters: (Findlay) – Adam Sendlbach single, double, RBI. (Napoleon) – Nolan Schafer 2 singles, RBI; Tylor Yahraus single, RBI; Tanner Rubinstein double.
