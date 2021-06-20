SANDUSKY - After being off since Wednesday, Napoleon American Legion Post #300 picked up a pair of five-inning wins on Saturday as the River Bandits swept Sandusky Post #83 17-1 and 15-4.
The River Bandits scored in four of five innings played in both games. They opened the day with one run in the first, then added four each in the third and fourth frames while closing with eight in the fifth.
Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) hit a single and a double and drove in a game-high three runs in the win. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) added two singles and a double and drove in two.
Dade Robinson (Defiance), Micah Bok (Holgate) and Hunter Hamilton (Delta) each hit a single and drove in a pair of runs for the Bandits.
Caden Craft (Ayersville) went the distance on the mound to get the win. He held Sandusky to one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) and Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) combined to no-hit Sandusky in a 15-4 win.
Post #83 did cut an early Napoleon lead to 3-2 in the first by using walks, hit batters and a pair of dropped third strikes to get two runs.
It was all Bandits from there, as they added four runs in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth.
Deckrosh continued to mash at the plate, hitting three singles with a triple while plating four runs. Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) hit a double and drove in two runs. Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) added a single and a double and drove in two runs. Nolan Schafer (TInora) doubled and drove in a run, Hamilton hit two singles with an RBI and Robsinon singled and drove in two.
Bergman went the first three innings on the hill to get the win. Rubinstein came in and close out the game with a pair of solid innings.
Napoleon 104 48 - 17 12 2
Sandusky 001 00 - 1 3 5
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: O. Wright (4 innings, 9 hits, 9 runs, 6 earned, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: D. Wright.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Woods single, double, 3 RBIs; Dade Robinson single, 2 RBIs; Micah Bok single, 2 RBIs; Hunter Hamilton single, 2 RBIs. (Sandusky) - Walton double, RBI.
Napoleon 341 70 - 15 11 1
Sandusky 202 00 - 4 0 6
Record: Napoleon 10-3.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bergman (3 innings, 0 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Tanner Rubinstein.
Losing pitcher: Keller (4 innings, 11 hits, 15 runs, 3 earned, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Jones.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh 3 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; Nathaniel Adkins double, 2 RBIs; Blake Altaffer single, double, 2 RBIs; Nolan Schafer double, RBI; Hunter Hamilton 2 singles, RBI; Dade Robinson single, 2 RBIs.
