LANCASTER - This time, it was Post 300 who needed to squash a rally. After jumping out to an 11-4 lead after five innings, Napoleon needed to hold off a late run from Harrison to claim a 12-9 win to stay alive in the American Legion state tournament.
The River Bandits (30-10) guaranteed a spot in what will be a three-team shootout on Friday to determine a champion.
"We're feeling dangerous about ourselves," Napoleon coach Chad Donsbach said of heading into the final day of the tournament. "We're dangerous when we feel good about ourselves."
Harrison quickly closed the gap with five runs in the top of the sixth. A walk and passed ball brought in the first two runs before Cort Kramer - who was a tough out in the contest - hit a two-run double to make the score 11-8.
"He's a legit hitter," said Donsbach. "Before he hit the double, I thought about walking him. He is an outstanding hitter. He was hitting everything."
The hit prompted a pitching change, as Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) became the third hurler used by the Bandits in the game. He was greeted by Danny Flanigan, who plated Kramer with a double.
Yahraus was able to close the door before any more damage could be done.
"Tylor came in without warming up and pounded the strike zone and made Harrison put the ball in play," said Donsbach. "We made plays on the infield. When the started the rally, and put the ball in play, I know Hunter Hamilton went deep into the hole at shortstop to get a sliding stop of a ground ball at second base. Plays we weren't making yesterday we were making today."
Napoleon got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning when Chase Clark (Antwerp) laid down a bunt to bring home Kaleb Woods (Napoleon).
After Harrison scored a run on a wild pitch in the top of the first, Post 300 answered back with five tallies in the bottom of the frame. Nolan Schafer (Tinora) drew a walk and was able to score on a throwing error on a bunt by Yahraus. Yahraus was able to go to third on the play.
Napoleon followed by hitting the ball - and hard. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) both doubled to score two runs, then an error set up runners at first and third. Clark was able to bring in a run by finding a spot through the left side for a hit, then Caleb Frank (Fairview) came to score on a ground ball by Hunter Hamilton (Delta).
"Anytime you answer when somebody scores, it puts you in a positive frame," stated the Napoleon coach. "What was big about the top of the first is they had the bases loaded and nobody out and we allowed just the one run. That was a a huge momentum shift as well. We just carried that into the offensive side and put up a big number."
Harrison closed the gap to 5-3 on an error and a Kramer double in the third.
Napoleon again used power to answer in the bottom of the inning. Woods tripled to score Frank, then Clark and Hamilton hit back-to-back doubles.
"We have brought the bats to Lancaster with us," said Donsbach. "That's been one of our strengths all year. We've swung the bats incredible well all year and that will have to continue tomorrow."
Altaffer put the Bandits ahead 11-4 when he hit his second double - and Napoleon’s sixth of the game - with the bases loaded.
"He got down two strikes, worked the count to 2-2 and hammered the ball to the leftfield wall," explained Donsbach. "It ended up being the difference in the game."
Austin Lichty (Antwerp) worked the first five innings before having to sit because of the pitch count rule.
Harrison 102 105 0 - 9 7 4
Napoleon 503 031 x - 12 12 2
Records: Harrison 26-5, Napoleon 30-10.
Winning pitcher: Austin Lichty (5 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts). Others: Dade Robinson, Micah Bok, Tylor Yahraus.
Losing pitcher: Cole Smith (3 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Jack Lambert, Danny Flanigan.
Leading hitters: (Harrison) - Cort Kramer 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Danny Flanigan double, RBI; Anthony Hoffman 2 singles, RBI. (Napoleon) - Blake Altaffer 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Kaleb Woods double, triple, RBI; Chase Clark single, double, 3 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh double, RBI: Hunter Hamilton double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank 2 singles.
