LANCASTER — One rally fell short. When they needed a second to stay alive, Napoleon Post 300 found a way.
After spotting Sidney nine runs in the fourth to trail 9-2, the River Bandits were able to battle back and claim a 10-9 win in nine innings to stay in the American Legion state baseball tournament on Wednesday.
“That’s why I do this,” Napoleon Post 300 coach Chad Donsbach said of the rally to stay alive in the tournament. “In the second game, there was a little bit of ‘oh my gosh, we might not get this done.’ After we scored three runs in the sixth inning, you could see a change. They believed they could get it done.”
The winning run came in the top of the eighth when Austin Lichty (Antwerp) was able to score on a dropped fly ball. The inning ended on the same play when the Bandits had a runner thrown out at the plate. Lichty reached base with a one-out single up the middle.
Napoleon needed four runs in the seventh to force the extra inning. With the bases loaded, Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) smashed a triple to bring everybody home. Woods was able to score on a throwing error.
Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) gave the Bandits a shot when he doubled in a pair of runs in the sixth. Hunter Hamilton (Delta) brought in a run on a groundout.
“We just had to keep the line moving,” explained Donsbach. “They did it. Some days you aren’t able to get that done, but today they did it.”
Sidney used three hits and two errors to get nine runs in the fourth.
“It just seemed like it was a replay of the first game,” admitted Donsbach. “This time, we were fortunate enough to get it done. It’s a credit to them.”
Napoleon starter Jackson Bergman ran into trouble in the fourth and gave way to Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) who allowed a run before the inning ended. Adkins went the rest of the way on the hill and held Sidney to two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
“He’s been lights out,” lauded Donsbach. “He gave up a double to the first batter he faced, but after that they (Sidney) did not have a good swing. He’s a kid that’s in the strike zone. He understands the situation and its never too big for him.”
Napoleon Post 300 broke through first, but the River Bandits could not come all the way back from a 9-2 deficit to fall to Lancaster Post 11 9-8 in a winner’s bracket semifinal on Wednesday.
Napoleon took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) and Caleb Frank (Fairview) delivered run-scoring singles.
The lead lasted until the top of the fifth, when Lancaster erupted for six runs. Two wild pitches plated runs, plus a pair of singles. Stadwick had the big hit, a line drive single that scored the last two runs.
Lancaster added three more in the top of the sixth. More miscues played into the scoring, as a passed ball and balk each led to runs. A double by Poston drove in the final run of the inning.
“For us, to get this done, we have to clean it up defensively,” stated the Napoleon Legion skipper. “It bit us in the backside a couple of times.
Down big, Napoleon began to battle back. The Bandits scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) getting the last two on a home run.
Now down 9-6, the Bandits continued to threaten in the seventh. Deckrosh drilled a two-run shot to cut the lead to 9-8, where Napoleon kept the offense going. Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) was hit by a pitch, Frank singled and Woods reached on an error to load the bases. A ground ball to second base got the final out Lancaster needed to get out of the game.
“I really thought we were going to get it done,” said Donsbach. “That’s baseball. Sometimes you hit the ball right at somebody.”
The River Bandits will play today at noon in a semifinal matchup.
Lancaster 000 063 0 — 9 8 3
Napoleon 000 204 2 — 8 9 0
Records: Lancaster 24-17, Napoleon 28-10.
Winning pitcher: Springer (5.1 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: Goetz, Rowland.
Losing pitcher: Caden Craft (5 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts). Others: Tanner Rubinstein, Micah Bok, Cole Vasquez.
Leading hitters: (Lancaster) — Poston single, double, 2 RBIs; Hurst double; Stadwick 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh single, home run, 3 RBIs; Kaleb Woods home run, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Austin Lichty 2 singles; Blake Altaffer double.
Napoleon 011 003 41 — 10 12 3
Sidney 000 900 00 — 9 5 3
Records: Napoleon 29-10, Sidney 15-5.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (4.1 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Jackson Bergman.
Losing pitcher: Jack Olberding (1.2 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts). Other: Roby.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Kaleb Woods single, triple, 3 RBIs; Tanner Rubinstein 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Hunter Hamilton 2 singles; Caleb Frank 2 singles. (Sidney) — Jordan Lessing double, 2 RBIs; Jack Olberding 2 RBIs.
