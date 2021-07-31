LANCASTER – Napoleon Post 300’s run at the American Legion state baseball tournament ended in the championship game as the River Bandits were blanked in the final by Harrison’s Wyatt Fisher in a 6-0 loss.
Fisher, who scattered six hits, worked out of a couple jams to carry the team into the Great Lakes Regional.
“This one hurt,” admitted Napoleon American Legion coach Chad Donsbach. “This one hurt big time for what our kids have done. I did not expect us to get shut out. He located well and kept us off-balance. I guess we just ran out of magic.”
Napoleon, who fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, stayed alive thanks to a couple tough plays. Harrison loaded the bases in the first, and had the run cross the plate on a double play. In the second, Harrison loaded the bases with two outs, but a running catch by Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) on a check swing by Cord Kramer ended the threat.
Harrison extended its lead to 2-0 on a groundout in the fourth. Kramer again had a chance to add to the lead, but he lifted a fly to to deep right field.
“In the fourth inning, I looked at Randy (Bachman) and we shared the same thought of how many of these can we get out of,” Donsbach said of escaping trouble. “Tanner didn’t have his best stuff, but he competed. I’m just so proud of what these guys did this week. It just wasn’t in the cards today.”
In the fifth, the Bandits had a chance to get back in the game. They loaded the bases with two out and Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) stepped to the plate. Fisher fanned Deckrosh to keep the shutout alive.
“I’ll taken Breven in that situation any game, any time, anywhere,” said the Napoleon coach. “Fisher just happened to be a little bit better than Breven. I would take that situation 100 times, because 99 times Breven is going to come through.
“I thought that was the back breaker for us, not coming through in that situation,” added Donsbach. “You could kind of see the momentum change. The air just went out of our sail.”
In the bottom of the inning, Napoleon starter Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) walked and hit the next batter to end his day.
Ian Schaefer greeted the new pitcher by drilling a three-run home run to extend the Harrison lead to 5-0. They added a run on a passed ball to make the final 6-0.
To get to the championship game, Napoleon handled Conneaut 12-8. The Bandits, who led 5-3 after five innings, added six runs in the top of the sixth. Deckrosh hit a two-run double, then Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) drove in a run with a single. A throwing error brought home a run before Rubinstein ended the scoring by hooking a two-run triple into the left field corner.
During the rally in the bottom of the fifth, Harrison appeared to cut the lead to 5-4, but a batter was called out after hitting a double. The first base umpire ruled the batter did not touch first while rounding the bag on his way to second for the double.
“It was the guys in our dugout that caught the guy missing first base,” stated the Napoleon skipper. “That’s what this Bandit team was. Even though they weren’t contributing on the field, they were still contributing to the game somehow. To me, that’s special.”
Conneaut closed the gap by scoring two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Napoleon 200 126 1 – 12 12 2
Conneaut 000 212 3 – 8 8 4
Records: Napoleon 31-10, Conneaut 21-6.
Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (5.2 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts). Others: Cole Vasquez, Tylor Yahraus.
Losing pitcher: Alexander Kennedy (5 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Brandon Albright, Joseph Mongelluzzi.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Breven Deckrosh double, triple, 3 RBIs; Tanner Rubinstein triple, 3 RBIs; Blake Altaffer single, double; Caleb Frank single, double, 3 RBIs; Kaleb Woods double; Tylor Yahraus 2 singles. (Conneaut) – Robert Helt double, home run, 2 RBIs; Alexander Kennedy 2 singles; Daniel Garcia triple.
Napoleon 000 000 0 – 0 6 1
Harrison 100 140 x – 6 9 1
Records: Napoleon 31-11, Harrison 27-5.
Winning pitcher: Wyatt Fisher (7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (4 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Cole Vasquez, Dade Robinson.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Breven Deckrosh 2 singles. (Harrison) – Ian Schaefer single, home run, 3 RBIs; Jack Lambert 2 singles, double; Jimmy Ramsey 2 singles.
