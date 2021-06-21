NAPOLEON - Napoleon American Legion Post #300 split a Sunday doubleheader at Napoleon High School with invading Muncie, Ind.

In the opener, the River Bandits took an early 2-0 lead and kept it until the fifth, when they tacked on five more runs to claim a 7-0 decision.

Caleb Frank (Fairview) pitched six solid innings to get the win, holding Muncie to three hits in six innings with eight strikeouts.

Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) had a three-hit day, including a double and he drove in two runs.

In the nightcap, Muncie picked up two runs in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead, then scored an insurance run in the sixth after Napoleon scored a run in the bottom of the inning, to earn a split with an 8-6 win.

Hunter Hamilton (Delta) hit a grand slam in the second inning to put the River Bandits ahead 4-3. Breven Deckrosh added a pair of doubles.

Muncie, Ind. 000 000 0 - 0 3 5

Napoleon     200 050 x - 7 10 1

Winning pitcher: Caleb Frank (6 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Blake Altaffer.

Losing pitcher: Gadbury (5 innings, 10 hits, 7 runs, 3 earned, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Mathainy.

Leading hitters: (Muncie) - Gadbury double. (Napoleon) - Kaleb Woods 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Blake Altaffer single, double, RBI; Breven Deckrosh single, double, RBI; Tanner Rubinstein double, RBI.

Muncie, Ind. 032 021 0 - 8 9 0

Napoleon      041 010 0 - 6 6 0

Record: Napoleon 11-4.

Winning pitcher: Noble (3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Others: D. Dudley, Smith.

Losing pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (4 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Micah Bok.

Leading hitters: (Muncie) - Wilson single, triple, 2 RBIs; Medina single, double; Gadbury double, 2 RBIs; D. Dudley 2 singles. (Napoleon) - Hunter Hamilton home run, 4 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh 2 doubles; Caleb Frank single, RBI.

