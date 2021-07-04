KOKOMO, Ind, - Napoleon Post #300 closed the Kokom tournament with a strong outing on the mound from Breven Deckrosh to beat Muncie, Ind. 7-2 on Saturday.

Deckrosh (Bryan) went six frames to get the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

The River Bandits got off to a hot start, plating four runs in the bottom of the first. Caleb Frank (Fairview) had the first of his three hits to bring home a run, then Chase Clark (Antwerp) doubled in two runs. Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) brought home the final run on a groundout.

Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) added a solo home run later in the game.

Napoleon (19-8) will get a couple of days off before playing at Greenville on Tuesday.

Muncie, Ind. 020 000 0 - 2 2 2

Napoleon      400 021 x - 7 6 2

Record: Napoleon 19-8.

Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (6 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts). Other: Dade Robinson.

Losing pitcher: Braden Danner (4.1 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Robby Hook.

Leading hitters: (Muncie) - 2 singles. (Napoleon) - Blake Altaffer home run, RBI; Chase Clark double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank 2 singles, double, RBI; Nathaniel Adkins single, 2 RBIs.

