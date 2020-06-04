Just under three weeks ago, the 34 players and three coaches in the Bowling Green State University baseball program were suddenly left adrift when the university announced the elimination of the program on May 15 because of coronavirus-related budget cuts.
Fast forward to Tuesday and the landscape has changed.
Through a widespread outreach from alumni raising funds for the program, the university announced Tuesday that the baseball program would be reinstated immediately.
“After very positive and productive dialogue with alumni and former student-athletes nationwide, Bowling Green State University is pleased to reinstate its baseball program effective immediately,” read a statement issued by the athletic department. “In just days, our passionate baseball alumni and donors have committed $1.5 million over the next three years. During this time, the University, in partnership with a select group of baseball alumni, will pursue a long-term funding solution to sustain and support the program.
“BGSU is grateful for its alumni and friends who have stepped up during this difficult time to ensure their alma mater is positioned to thrive on the other side of the current COVID-19 crisis. We are inspired by the efforts of our baseball alumni, and we look forward to continuing to cultivate and reinvigorate all BGSU alumni. We are excited for Opening Day in the spring. Ay Ziggy Zoomba!”
The closing affected a trio of area players already on the team in Archbold’s Rigo Ramos, Kalida’s Owen Recker and Paulding’s Damon Egnor. In addition to the three Falcons, Napoleon High School senior Landon Willeman and Wauseon junior Connar Penrod had already announced their decisions to attend BGSU.
The 2020 season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic with the Falcons holding a 2-11 record and the three locals on the roster already had a year of eligibility awarded to them before the program’s apparent demise.
For Ramos, the news was a dream come true.
“Getting the news that the program was back was so relieving,” said the former Bluestreak and C-N Baseball Player of the Year. “When we were first told that the program was being eliminated, it felt like a bad dream. Now that all the alumni and the other donors have worked their tails off for us, it seems like we all just woke up.
“With everything that has happened over the past couple weeks, I respect the crap out of our alumni for everything they’ve done. It means a ton to not just me, but my teammates, coaches, our families, and the rest of the BGSU community. Now that we’ve been given the chance to represent the university again, I know that everybody coming back will work harder than ever.”
The outpouring of donations, over $1.5 million raised in just over two weeks, is a step to give the program footing for the next three years while more stable long-term funding is found. When the cut was made, the savings to the university from eliminating baseball was an estimated $500,000.
“There are a lot of alumni, former BG baseball players and baseball fans overall who are very excited,” Archbold head baseball coach Dick Selgo, a BGSU grad, said of the Tuesday announcement that the alumni committee will raise $500,000 a year for three years. “A lot of them (the alumni) have a lighter pocketbook at the this point, but they feel like its worth it.”
The alumni moved quickly. Once it was announced the university planned on cutting the program, groups of alums stepped up. A total of $1.5 million was raised in roughly a week, and the group wanted to meet with the school administration.
The alums were hoping for a five-year plan, but settled for three years at $500,000 a year.
“The hope is if we can get through three years, it can be funded on a continuing basis,” said Selgo. “That was part of the discussion. I know the alumni did a fantastic job of raising $1.5 million to cover the next three years.”
One of those who stepped up to help fund the program was Orel Hershiser. Hershiser went on to a Hall of Fame career and spending three years with the Falcons in the late 70s. Hershiser hasn’t had much contact withe school and baseball team since his days in Northwest Ohio were over.
“That was a real plus,” admitted Selgo. “There was a disconnect there for a while. Bowling Green was interested in some donations and it was heartwarming to hear he connected (with the school). We’re excited he’s back in the fold.”
Selgo hopes the three years is enough to keep the current players at the school and future commits to stay. One of those current players is a former player of Selgo in Ramos.
“He wants to stay, he really likes the program,” said Selgo, who talked to his former player the day before it was announced the program was cut. “He also wants the assurance there is going to be baseball. I know there will be three years for sure and I hope they’ll get the fourth year figured out.”
For Penrod, the opportunity to go into a senior season at Wauseon as an all-state wide receiver and three-sport athlete with a college commitment in hand was important and the uncertainty was a clear setback.
“I first saw the news when (Toledo TV sports director Jordan) Strack tweeted it and it was a huge sense of relief,” said the Tribe standout. “I questioned it a little because it only assures me a scholarship through my sophomore year but it was still an awesome thing to see. The past week my future was uncertain and it was very stressful. So to hear this news was great because it took all of the stress off of me and now I get to play baseball for a little bit longer.”
Willeman, having already lost his senior year with the Napoleon baseball program, was set adrift at the announcement that Falcon baseball was gone and had re-opened his recruitment.
I read it on Twitter and it was really exciting to see the alumni support and the support they’ve gotten over the past few days and weeks,” said Willeman, who said he’d received four or five calls on the first day after the program’s cancellation from junior colleges and NAIA schools. “I just learned not to take anything for granted because anything can happen at any given time. I’ve learned to handle it like that and realize no matter what, I’m going to have a place, even if it may or may not be D-I and make the best of it.”
Going forward, though the news is still fresh, could look different for different Falcons.
“My plans going forward change back to how they were when I was committed the first time,” noted Penrod. “I never re-opened my recruitment so I never talked to any schools formally. My plans change from probably going to school for just an education to now playing baseball in college and earning a degree at BGSU.”
Explained Ramos: “BGSU has a very special place in my heart. I loved my first year there and would like to represent the university again, but I want this to be the only time I have to enter the transfer portal, so I’m taking this week to decide what’s really best for me.”
Added Willeman, who cited help from Napoleon head coach Jason Holubik and Napoleon River Bandits coaches Chad Donsbach and Randy Bachman: “As of right now, I’m just trying to keep my options open and see what some of the other players are doing at BGSU and go from there.”
The school also announced some changes to the program Wednesday, as three time MAC Coach of the Year Danny Schmitz will leave his role as head coach for 2021 but continue to serve “in an advisory role, working to cultivate alumni relationships,” according to a release from BGSU athletics.
Assistant coach Kyle Hallock, who has been at BGSU since September 2018, will take over as interim head coach with assistant Ryan Shay remaining in his role.
Randy Roberts contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.