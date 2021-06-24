Baseball-carousel.jpg

COLUMBUS — After missing out on his senior season as Archbold following a regional final appearance in 2019 that saw him earn Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year, Bluestreak product and Ohio State freshman Kade Kern put together a nationally-noticed opening campaign.

The Buckeye outfielder was named as a Freshman All-American by both Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings following an outstanding 2021 freshman campaign in the 22-20 Buckeyes’ Big Ten-only schedule.

The 6-0, 195-pound outfielder started his collegiate career with a bang, ripping five hits in his first-ever game with the Buckeyes against Illinois before hitting a double and driving in four runs in his second game.

Kern finished the season with 52 hits in 160 at-bats (.325 average), 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 30 RBIs, 22 runs and nine steals, playing in all 42 games. Kern led the roster in batting average, hits, steals and on-base percentage while finishing second in doubles and third in RBIs.

Kern also was solid defensively with one error in 87 opportunities, en route to a spot on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team and a second team all-Big Ten selection.

