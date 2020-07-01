MAUMEE — After giving up single runs in the first three innings, Archbold bounced back and closed with six runs in the top of the sixth and three in the seventh to post a 13-3 win at Maumee on Tuesday.
DJ Newman and Brandon Taylor led the Streaks' offensive attack, driving in three runs each. Drake Mohring added two RBIs.
Archbold 000 406 3 - 13 12 5
Maumee 111 000 0 - 3 4 3
Records: Archbold 8-5.
Winning pitcher: Brandon Taylor (3.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Zane Behnfeldt, Jayden Seiler.
Losing pitcher: Meeks (3.2 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Myerholtz, Seiler, Shepler.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman three singles, 3 RBI; Brandon Taylor three singles, 3 RBI; Drake Mohring single, double, 2 RBI; Dawson Liechty RBI; Jayden Seiler single, RBI; Zane Behnfeldt single, RBI; Noah Hogrefe single, RBI. (Maumee) - Meeks single, 2 RBI.
Tuesday
BWW Minor League
Stambaugh 521 4 - 12
Amvets 053 5 - 13
Records: Stambaugh 4-1, Amvets 2-4.
Winning pitcher: G. Davis (2 innings, 4 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 8 walks). Others: G. Cox.
Losing pitcher: W. Benedict (1 inning, 5 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: B. Yunker, R. Rowlison, G. Duma.
Leading hitters: (Stambaugh) - Reid Rowlinson two singles; Braylyn Yunker two singles. (Amvets) - Grayson Cox double, two singles; Siler Vitek double, triple; Gavin Davis two singles; Dylan Fentor single, double.
DPOA 8U
Dodgers 213 25(11) - 24
Indians 045 212 - 14
Records: Dodgers 6-2, Indians 0-7-1.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) - Logan Bok 2 singles, 2 doubles, triple; Jacob Doroshewitz 2 singles, 2 doubles; Raymond Miller 2 singles, 2 doubles; Jordyn Garcia 3 singles; Trey Newman 3 singles; Owen Hageman 3 singles; Keyon'Dre Cooper single, double. (Indians) - Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles, double; Coletyn Rhees 3 singles; Canon Schroeder 3 singles; Bentley May 3 singles; Greyson Chafins single, home run; Graham Schroeder single, double; Drew Black 2 singles.
Phillies 26 302 - 14
Tigers 003 300 - 6
Leading hitters: (Phillies) - Ka'mauree Farris 2 singles, double, home run; Parker Schafer single, 2 doubles; Tyson Crowe 2 singles, triple; Hunter Lewis 3 singles; Ian Hanschlager 2 singles; Gunner Skyver 2 singles. (Tigers) - Xavier Smith 2 singles, double; Alex Moll single, double; Kellen Spangler single, double; Zaiden Rodriguez 2 singles; Jackson Turpening 2 singles.
NELL 10U
Sines Exavating 251 000 - 8
World Class Collision 440 002 - 10
Winning pitcher: Grady Stark. Others: Graham Hammons, Ryan Mills.
Losing pitcher: Elliot Horn. Others: Garrett Sheets, Damien Shank, Easton Sines.
Leading hitters: (Sines) - Elliot Horn three singles; Will Gillengerten double. (World Class) - Ryan Mills single, triple, home run; Zach Rex triple.
Monday
Archbold 7, Bryan 5
BRYAN — The Golden Bears closed the gap with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it was not enough as Archbold scored a 7-5 win at Sumpter Field on Monday.
Before the big inning for the Bears, Archbold tallied two runs in the top of the third, fourth and fifth frames.
Archbold 102 220 0 – 7 9 2
Bryan 010 040 0 – 5 4 0
Records: Archbold 7-5, Bryan 2-8.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Hagans (5 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: DJ Newman.
Losing pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Dylan Dominique, Ethan Psuerny.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Noah Garcia single, double, 2 RBI; DJ Newman two singles; Dawson Liechty single, RBI; Brandon Taylor two singles, RBI; Noah Hogrefe RBI. (Bryan) – Keith Huard single, double; Nolan Kidston RBI; Jase Kepler RBI.
Monday
Minor League 10U
MCL 155 5 - 16
Kissner's 201 1 - 4
Records: Marine Corps League 5-0, Kissner's 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Nathan Hayman. Other: Cameron Leskow.
Losing pitcher: Elijah Verhoff. Other: Zander Bloomfield.
Leading hitters: (Marine Corps League) - Zaeden Roehrig 2 singles, triple; Sincere Killion 3 singles; Jack Foster 2 singles. (Kissner's) - Elijah Verhoff single, triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.