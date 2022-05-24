TORONTO — Napoleon native Art Warren earned his second save of the season for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in a 3-2 win at the Toronto Blue Jays.
Warren, 29, needed just nine pitches to retire the Blue Jays in the ninth, striking out one to nab the save. The former Wildcat standout is 2-1 with two saves and a hold in 16 appearances for the Reds this season with 15 strikeouts and a 6.14 ERA.
Wisler pitches for Rays
BALTIMORE — Matt Wisler was one of nine pitchers to see action for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in a 7-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in 11 innings.
Wisler, a Bryan grad, came on in the fifth inning for Tampa and recorded one out, allowing two hits and a solo home run to Ryan Mountcastle in a 17-pitch outing. The 29-year-old reliever is 2-1 in 18 games and three starts with the Rays with a 3.00 ERA, 15 strikeouts and three holds in 21 innings of work.
Busy weekend
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Napoleon’s Zach Willeman made two appearances in three days for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday and Sunday.
On Friday, Willeman pitched a scoreless eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Arkansas Travelers, retiring the side on five pitches with a groundout and two flyouts. On Sunday, the former Wildcat fired 1.2 innings of scoreless ball in a 10-5 win over the Travelers, closing out the eighth and ninth frames with no hits and a strikeout.
The Kansas City Royals’ prospect, 26, is 0-2 in 14 appearances for the Naturals with 21 strikeouts, eight walks and a 5.95 ERA in 19.2 innings.
Murray pitches in AAA
INDIANAPOLIS — Defiance grad Shea Murray made a relief appearance as one of seven pitchers for the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A) on Saturday in a 12-2 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens.
Murray came on for the seventh inning and walked a pair while allowing a hit and four runs, all unearned. The former Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye has made five appearances with the Indians, a Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate, with a 15.43 ERA, five strikeouts and five walks in 4.2 innings.
Miley fans three
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Deylen Miley pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) on Saturday in a 9-5 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
Miley, a Bryan High School grad, came on for the fifth inning and struck out three in the outing while allowing four hits and two runs with three walks issued. The former Golden Bear and current Houston Astros prospect is 2-2 in eight appearances and four starts for the Woodpeckers with 36 strikeouts and 24 walks in 25.1 innings.
